Age wise I suspect a big issue is Alex started fairly late, his first pro match was at 26 and also that his career didn't really peak until around 2017 were I suspect he upped his commitment to training considerably. My guess is its that which really limits a fighters prime more than anything, the training needed to be truly world class cannot be sustained by most people for all that long.



The way he's approached his UFC career though I think is probably correct, a lot of UFC fighters seem so concerned with not wearing themselves out BUT the end result is they fight so rarely there careers end up dragging on well past their physical prime. Arguably it does make more sense to be fighting every 3-4 months and then when decline does hit you can retire. I strongly suspect that most fighters who have health issues like CTE the biggest factor is carrying on too long.