Who has the better grappling. Ciryl Gane or Poatan?

Gane got LNPd by Ngannou with (bad knees) and subbed under a Rd by Jon Jones

Poatan got held a bit by Izzy, some dude in his debut (or 2nd fight) and Jan but never flat out man handled.

Gane does have submission win(s)in the UFC though.

Who's better on the ground ?
 
Gane for sure. Yes Ngannou held him down and Jon Jones submitted him, but Ngannou is enormous and Jon Jones is arguably the greatest MMA practitioner in the history of the sport. It might not have been against top tier competition, but Gane hit a heel hook in the Octagon. How many other heavyweights in UFC history have landed heel hooks?

Answer: Four, and it's not likely many on here now would be able to name another big man that pulled one off.
 
Gane has better offensive subs. He has submitted a bjj black belt in his UFC run early on.

Poatan has better defense, both takedown defense and mitigating damage and offensive grappling from the bottom.
 
What a bunch of nonsense. We don't know enough about their grappling to state much about which of the the 2 is the best or less bad... If I was forced to make a guess, I would go with Poatan since we saw Gane being played with by Jones.
 
Gane literally admitted not really training his ground game, dude is a total noob on the floor. At least Poatan seems to be training his ground game with Glover alot.
 
Jon never tapped Perreira, but he tapped Gane with ease.

Obviously Perreira has the better grappling.
 
The real question is who has the greater look in their eye?

Poatan:
https%3A%2F%2Ftf-cmsv2-smithsonianmag-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Ffiler%2F46%2Faf%2F46af4283-a32a-4c9f-88b1-ea84099c6cce%2F5956405142_021326f3a3_k.jpg


Or Chuck Liddell:
chuck-liddell-stare.gif
 
Gane literally did nothing when Jon and Francis took him down. Looked like a deer caught in the headlights.

Alex at least showed effort to get back to his feet against Jan and Jiri. As stated above, he has been training with Glover for quite a while now, and Texeira had fairly solid grappling.

I'm going with Poatan on this one.
 
Alex Pereira achieved a Brown belt in record time. He’s a greater prodigy than BJ Penn. i now want to meet Alex at the Las Vegas airport.
 
Hard to say, I just haven't seen enough. The thing with Gane though he is like every big guy, most HWs when they get put on their backs they are just turtles and do very little, they either get finished or just stay on bottom until the end of the round.

Struve is one of the very few guys who actually was quite active from his back and tried many submissions and sweeps and escapes, but most of them just turtle up
 
Perreira has the better grappling.
 
Teixeira's talents and skills do not transfer to Poatan through osmosis.

Gane is better offensively in regards to integrating the threat of the takedown, using the clinch, and hunting submissions. But defensively he has given us a lot to be concerned about. A win over Spivak who looked like he didn't even want to be in there doesn't convince me has shored up the holes he's shown.

Poatan's more of an anti-grappler. His initial takedown defense is also pretty shaky -- like Gane's -- but he has shown much better get-ups and defensive instincts once he hits the mat. He's focused entirely on tying the other guy up and minimizing the danger he is placed in long enough to either return to his feet or survive to the end of the round. Offensively he hasn't really shown as much as Bon Gamin beyond the guillotine (which I think is really just another layer of his TDD, as we see with Poirier) and some once-in-a-blue-moon clinch work or takedowns like he used against Izzy. He's not as apt to engage in that range as Gane, though.

As for who the question of who the better grappler is... by what metric? Who would win in a no-gi match? Who is more knowledgeable about more facets of MMA grappling? I think the real question is whose grappling repertoire is better-suited for their respective skill sets/gameplans and their place within their respective divisions. I think the answer to that question is Alex.
 
