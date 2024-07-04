Who has the better grappling. Ciryl Gane or Poatan?

Teixeira's talents and skills do not transfer to Poatan through osmosis.



Gane is better offensively in regards to integrating the threat of the takedown, using the clinch, and hunting submissions. But defensively he has given us a lot to be concerned about. A win over Spivak who looked like he didn't even want to be in there doesn't convince me has shored up the holes he's shown.



Poatan's more of an anti-grappler. His initial takedown defense is also pretty shaky -- like Gane's -- but he has shown much better get-ups and defensive instincts once he hits the mat. He's focused entirely on tying the other guy up and minimizing the danger he is placed in long enough to either return to his feet or survive to the end of the round. Offensively he hasn't really shown as much as Bon Gamin beyond the guillotine (which I think is really just another layer of his TDD, as we see with Poirier) and some once-in-a-blue-moon clinch work or takedowns like he used against Izzy. He's not as apt to engage in that range as Gane, though.



As for who the question of who the better grappler is... by what metric? Who would win in a no-gi match? Who is more knowledgeable about more facets of MMA grappling? I think the real question is whose grappling repertoire is better-suited for their respective skill sets/gameplans and their place within their respective divisions. I think the answer to that question is Alex.