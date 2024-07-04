Who has the better grappling. Ciryl Gane or Poatan?

Istryker
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2019
- Messages
- 6,847
- Reaction score
- 5,688
Gane got LNPd by Ngannou with (bad knees) and subbed under a Rd by Jon Jones
Poatan got held a bit by Izzy, some dude in his debut (or 2nd fight) and Jan but never flat out man handled.
Gane does have submission win(s)in the UFC though.
Who's better on the ground ?
Poatan got held a bit by Izzy, some dude in his debut (or 2nd fight) and Jan but never flat out man handled.
Gane does have submission win(s)in the UFC though.
Who's better on the ground ?