What should Drago's Gameplan be for Ciryl?

Huge opportunity for Sasha this evening. It's kind of crazy that they're only the co co main as well.Volkov is an elite striker but Gane is even better in that department.He is the bigger man by 9lbs and 2" in height, but gives up an inch in reach.Volkov is now 36 while Gane is 34, so slight edge to Ciryl there.Both very experienced, although of course Alexander has more experience in MMA as Ciryl spent some time in MT.This honestly just looks like a really well-balanced matchup of who is the better MMA striker. Like Ryu vs Ken in original Street Fighter II. Neither athlete seems to have any particular edge over the other.Cardio? Power? Gane's movement is very efficient, but Volkov is so big, and good at imposing his length on his opponent. Idk. Ciryl's footwork is outstanding for MMA striking.Gane actually has a few wins by submission from his early days. That's how he won his first two UFC fights in fact. But I don't think he'll be able to do much against Drago in that department. That would be a major surprise. The grappling and size/strength is where I see Alexander having a bit of an edge. His grappling is very much his Plan B, but he has clearly improved with it and this could be a time when it comes in handy. And we know Gane doesn't like to go there at this level. Even if he doesn't achieve a great deal with it in terms of dominant position or damage, if Ciryl is having to worry about being clinched and taken down that could really cramp his style standing. And if it comes to trading clean shots I think Ciryl would come off worse.I know Ciryl is the favourite. He is the better striker, against primarily another striker. But I think Alexander has options available that could put Ciryl in a tough spot. They've both improved since the first fight, but I think Sasha has improved more. He can't just let Gane control the rhythm of the fight and coast to a decision like last time, he needs to impose his will and take the fight where he wants it. What do you think his gameplan should be?