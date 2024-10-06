Poatan is reminding me of Prime Anderson Silva

Similarities between the two-

Poatan has a scary, almost inhuman, aura - so much so that Jiri accuses him of using black magic. It reminds me of Forrest being scared to fight Anderson so just swinging away like a madmen and got himself matrixed.

Apparently Poatan has a ridiculous gas tank like Anderson. Anderson never gassed out during his prime and Poatan seemed to only gain energy as last nights fight went on.

Poatan doesn’t bleed. How the hell did he finish that fight last night vs Khalil without a cut on his face? Reminds me of prime Anderson getting ground and pounded for 4.5 rounds and still looking less damaged than Chael after the fight.

Now if Poatan starts showboating like Anderson did, dropping his hands and inviting his opponents to punch him in the face,it would blow my mind.
 
I don’t like to make direct comparisons like that just because guys like AS were so special for unique reasons that no one is going to come along and emulate that.

Having said that Alex is incredibly special in his own right and his path is uniquely his in a way others can’t replicate. But he definitely feels like a throwback for sure.
 
They are both very accurate in the striking and will make you pay for any little mistake. They both got that aura but Alex still needs to have a lot more title defenses to really build that unbeatable aura, remember he has 3 title defenses and Anderson had 12 title defenses and in-between took a few LHW fights which he won very easily and quickly.

The big major difference between them is the ground, people forget but Anderson won fights by submission, he actually tapped a number of guys in his career, but obviously his striking was so good and crisp that you always think of that, but yeah Anderson was so crafty and slick on the ground too and was dangerous.

Both are awesome and they have that aura, but in different ways, Alex has like a killer scary aura, but Anderson had like a final boss aura. Anyways Alex has been a breath of fresh air, so nice to get a champion in UFC who is active and actually wants to fight, ya know the point of the sport lol. So many inactive UFC champions the last 5 years, he is pure Gold and just what we needed.
 
Both guys are very unique in their own ways. I can't really think of another Anderson and neither can I think of another Pereira.
 
Different types of fighter. Prime vs Prime who takes it at middleweight? You gotta go with Andy on that one. He was a freak of nature.
 
i don't think they are alike.

Different styles.

Anderson was always billed by the ufc machine as a small guy using his talent and skill. WHereas alex it is always about his size.

Poatan is there to kill, no nonsense. ANderson had fights where he showed up to fool around.

I do agree though. Alex is THE GUY right now. Probably one of the fighters the teenagers today are looking up and trying to emulate, much like ando during his run.
 
they have similarities and differences

maybe Andy had a bit more talent but Alex never fools around
 
He definitely has a special aura about him that not many fighters have now days. Not the slickness of Silva but makes up for it with devastating power. It’s always a blast when he fights, you know you’re in for a treat. I get the same feeling like when Anderson Silva fought, or Wanderlei Silva, like you know your about to see violence.
 
The uniquely bizarre aspect of A.Silva was how 'playful' he was with his opponents, and how he was almost fine with losing the first round as a means to 'feel them out' and then dominate them until finishing them.

Alex doesn't 'play.' He's a stone-face killer from the first seconds of the first round until he finishes them.
 
They don't remind me of eachother. Silva was playful and loose. Alex is stoic and frankensteiny.

Both absolute legends. Andersons aura was special because it was for a long period of time. Alex is currently carving his own path.
 
There will only be one Anderson, Poatan is his own man. Anderson flowed differently and you never knew what he was going to throw next. Alex has a more predictable striking arsenal but that doesnt always mean that you can avoid what he is throwing. two phenomenal fighters nonetheless.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
The uniquely bizarre aspect of A.Silva was how 'playful' he was with his opponents, and how he was almost fine with losing the first round as a means to 'feel them out' and then dominate them until finishing them.

Alex doesn't 'play.' He's a stone-face killer from the first seconds of the first round until he finishes them.
But that playfulness and showboating in Anderson’s style didn’t really develop until later in his career. It was like he needed more of a challenge at that point. But he didn’t showboat in the earlier fights like vs Franklin. Maybe Poatan will also reach that point where he starts to showboat a little.
 
Poatan gassed in his first fight against Izzy (MMA)
- so that's that

Rountree has a way more cardio intensive style and had to surpass Poatan's reach and height all night.
While evading his power.
That takes a lot of energy.
Also Rountree has a lot of big muscles you don't really need for striking, especially if you are not a wrestler.
- Just compare their pecs
Combine that with his corner never sitting him down and you got a round 3 cardio crash.
 
