Poatan is reminding me of Prime Anderson Silva

They are both very accurate in the striking and will make you pay for any little mistake. They both got that aura but Alex still needs to have a lot more title defenses to really build that unbeatable aura, remember he has 3 title defenses and Anderson had 12 title defenses and in-between took a few LHW fights which he won very easily and quickly.



The big major difference between them is the ground, people forget but Anderson won fights by submission, he actually tapped a number of guys in his career, but obviously his striking was so good and crisp that you always think of that, but yeah Anderson was so crafty and slick on the ground too and was dangerous.



Both are awesome and they have that aura, but in different ways, Alex has like a killer scary aura, but Anderson had like a final boss aura. Anyways Alex has been a breath of fresh air, so nice to get a champion in UFC who is active and actually wants to fight, ya know the point of the sport lol. So many inactive UFC champions the last 5 years, he is pure Gold and just what we needed.