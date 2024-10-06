Poatan is reminding me of Prime Anderson Silva

killakillakilla
Similarities between the two-
Poatan has a scary, almost inhuman, aura - so much so that Jiri accuses him of using black magic. It reminds me of Forrest being scared to fight Anderson so just swinging away like a madmen and got himself matrixed.
Apparently Poatan has a ridiculous gas tank like Anderson. Anderson never gassed out during his prime and Poatan seemed to only gain energy as last nights fight went on.
Poatan doesn’t bleed. How the hell did he finish that fight last night vs Khalil without a cut on his face? Reminds me of prime Anderson getting ground and pounded for 4.5 rounds and still looking less damaged than Chael after the fight.
Now if Poatan starts showboating like Anderson did, dropping his hands and inviting his opponents to punch him in the face,it would blow my mind.
