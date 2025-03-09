Lots of cope from Poatan fanboys.

I've been watching Poatan fight for a long time. Long before he came to the UFC. I've seen him fight live in Glory when he got outclassed by Artem Levin. I watched his fights with Vahitov and when he got TKOd by K1 Max veteran LW Artyr Kyshenko. Poatan was a great kickboxer for his era but if you compare his level to the elites of 90s-2000s in K1 he's a level below those guys.



He came to the UFC and was given nothing but favorable match ups and this made him look a lot better than he really was. Don't get me wrong he's a great fighter but he was a beneficiary of the weakest MW and LHW divisions we've had in almost a decade.



This isn't Poatans fault. He's a no nonsense guy who stays active, fights hard and isn't afraid of fighting anyone but the match ups he was getting at MW and at LHW were extremely favorable.



Izzy is a fellow kickboxer who fought Alex at his strength and Poatan went 1-1 with him. Strickland is an MMA striker who fought Alex at his strength and never went for a takedown and he got annihilated. Jamal Hill and Kalil Roundtree are MMA brawlers who never went for a takedown and they got annihilated. Jiri is a bit better than them but he's also a technical MMA brawler who mostly fought Alex at his strength and he too got annihilated.



The two guys who Alex had a hard time hurting were Jan and Ank. Both of them have good boxing and both of them mixed it up on Poatan and he never really hurt either of them. It's pretty clear that he's not as deadly when the guys he's fighting can mix up their attacks and keep him on the back foot.



Poatan fanboys were becoming unreasonable and I've read some insane takes on this forum. I've read that Poatan would beat prime Cro Cop and prime Anderson Silva. That he'd beat prime Shogun easily. That he'd beat prime Wand easily. That he'd beat prime Machida easily. As someone who trains and has been watching this sport since the 90s, I have to say this was annoying to see.



The reality is Poatan wouldn't even make the top 5 in the Jon Jones, DC , Rumble and Gus era. Jones would smash him. DC would smother him. Rumble would KO him and Gus would out class him. I don't even think Poatan would beat prime Machida and prime Rashad. Poatan would have had his hands full with keeping the well rounded wrestlers like Phil Davis, Cory Anderson and Bader from taking him down and holding him there. He could obviously win some of these fights but he'd have his hands full in all of them.



Even if he was teleported to the era before the Jones era he'd get KOd by Mirko, worked in the clinch by Wand and taken down and GnPd by Shogun and he would have had his hands full with Rampage, Lil Nog, Arona and I don't see him stopping guys like prime Randy and Tito from taking and holding him down either. Again he could win some of those fights on his best day but the reality is that he'd lose more than he'd win against such match ups. The best match up for him from that era would have been prime Chuck Liddell but with Chucks power Poatan would still have to be careful.



The point isn't that Poatan sucks. He's a damn good fighter but his fanboys got carried away about him. Now the same guys who thought Poatan was unbeatable refuse to give Ank any credit and are making every excuse in the book for why Poatan lost and saying he got robbed lol. Absolute cope and delusion. Poatan ran away for most of the fight after Ank nearly knocked him out in round 2 and couldn't land a meaningful punch the whole fight because Anks boxing, defensive footwork, understanding of angles were on point and he managed the chaos well.



I like Poatan. I hespect of heem but the Dana White stans and Poatan fanboys had to he brought back to reality.