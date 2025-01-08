Peak vs peak for every weight class

Ok, so you can agree or disagree with me. But let's keep this debate respectful, please.

I've had some serious doubts with some picks.



HW: I can't decide, so I'm picking two fights.

Peak Fedor vs Aspinall (although I can see Aspinall being the best MMA HW ever, as for now all we have is eye test).

Peak Ngannou vs peak Cain (a coin toss, IMO).



And peak Fedor vs peak Ngannou.



LHW:



Peak Jones vs Poatan (I believe Alex beats DC taking advantage of his short reach, crippling his legs and catching him with counters).



MW:



DDP vs peak AS (hot take, and I'm not trying to be controversial at all. I'm done doubting him. He blitzes and catches Silva, outmuscles him to a sub on the ground or wins a decision while heavy breathing from round 3 onwards).



Big fan of the Spider here.



WW:



Peak Usman vs GSP (Fedor, GSP and DJ are the greatest -Jones being the best- in my book, so that's not an easy pick). I can't see how GSP dominates the Usman with knees and improved striking that KO'ed Masvidal and Colby. Kamaru by freakish athleticism.



LW:



Khabib vs Islam (lifetime training partners, literally a coin toss so it approaches 50/50 as the sample of fights goes up).



FW:



Volk vs Aldo



BW:



Pf... don't know. Cruz vs TJ



FLW:



DJ vs ...no one comes even close, let's say Cejudo.







Let's see yours!!