Fighters at their absolute peak.

You know, when you follow MMA, i don't know why, but it's the sport that makes you feel the oldest because everything passes by so fast. I mean look at it now, it feels like a yesterday that Shavkat, Khamzat, DDP, Aspinall were coming in around Covid, and Covid is all gone and these guys at the top of the mountain now.

I do wonder about this from time to time, but I saw Epo-shaw talking about Cody being a good match for Merab, and who can forget how amazing Cody looked in that fight. I feel like Epo-shaw deleted a lot of peoples' careers, and damn him for that, probably Cody and Barao being the biggest victims outside him hurting a guy in training, but it's also true that it's always a race against time for a fighter to keep up that peak state of their careers.

Who were the fighters, and a specific time in their careers, that you point to and say, man, this fighter at that certain time in the world, was as good as any, that we've ever seen and ever will?

For me, if I pick a few, chronologically,

Takanori Gomi, 24-2 record, Dec of 2005, against Sakurai
- Ended the year as PRIDE Bushido LWGP Champ, A fighter of the year on Sherdog along with Shogun, A top pound for pound fighter on Sherdog with Fedor.

GSP, 17-2 record, August of 2008, against Jon Fitch
- In my opinion, the best form that GSP ever was in. Striking fluid which deteriorated over time, and wrestling and grappling as smooth as ever.

Shogun Rua, 18-3 record, Oct of 2009, against Machida
- Machida looked unsolveable as any fighters ever, Shogun showed up and made him look mortal. Shogun looked as technical as ever with that toughness of his on top of it.

Jon Jones, 13-1 record, March of 2011, against Shogun Rua
- The level of athleticism, destructive gnp, wrestling, and diverse striking that he showed, against the best there was in Shogun, were mind-blowing. It was just a start, but I think the fight that Jones looked his best.

Cody Garbrandt, 11-0 record, Dec of 2016, against Cruz
- Outpointed prime Dominic Cruz. What else can you say?
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Jon Jones 2011 - Present
No even if you discount the massive asterisks you got to take your lips off the turinabone

He is def not in his peak anymore. He was not having great performances for a good long while at LHW and he didnt exactly set the world on fire at HW (there is barely a world to set fire to!)

He's managed to stay relevant as F

but he's not in his peak.
 
HHJ said:
Yeah fuck TJ

fuckin snake

SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Always slitherin around JAXXON podcast runnin his mouth
yeah fcuk that guy...mma so accepting of cheaters man, it's pretty absurd
 
Some modern examples would be

volkanovski from 2019-2023, the holloway 3 fight where he schooled max and giving islam his toughest fight was something special to watch. Shame to see what's happened to him now but still a great resume

Alex Pereira 2022-2024, knocking out loudmouth strickland, comeback finish against izzy in the first fight, and beating 3 LHW champs in a row is an amazing run in such a short time.

Islam 2022-24, finishing oliveira so easily and tapping out blackbelts like poirier and moicano is impressive, foty against volk too. Arguably surpassed khabib which almost no one could have predicted prior to the oliveira fight
 
HW: Fedor's peak vs CroCop
LHW: Jones's peak, I guess vs DC 2
MW: I don't know who to pick here, Anderson around 08/09 or Yoel when he was good I'm not sure when specifically
WW: 2008/2009 GSP
LW: Right now I think the best lightweights we've ever seen are: BJ Penn during his LW UFC title run, 2005 Gomi, bloodlusted Khabib vs Conor, and Islam during this title run
FW: Young Blue Cage Aldo
BW: TJ idk exactly when during his title run he was at his peak
FlyW: MM again idk exactly when
 
Shaolin Alan said:
BJ Marinovich was unstoppable!!🥋
P9b2.gif
 
