ChatGPT about how Khabib vs GSP would have gone @165lb

A fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre (GSP) at 165 pounds in 2020 or 2021 would have been a true clash of legends, and the winner would depend on several factors, including styles, preparation, and fight night execution. Here's a breakdown:


Strengths of Each Fighter:​


Khabib Nurmagomedov:


  • Undefeated Record (29-0): Khabib's relentless pressure, superior grappling, and suffocating top control made him nearly impossible to deal with.
  • Cardio and Pace: His ability to grind opponents over five rounds was unmatched.
  • Mental Toughness: Khabib had an iron will and supreme confidence in his game plan.
  • Prime Form in 2020: Coming off dominant wins against elite opponents like Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, Khabib was at his peak.

Georges St-Pierre:


  • Versatility: GSP was a true mixed martial artist, seamlessly blending striking, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu.
  • Fight IQ: GSP's ability to adapt mid-fight and execute game plans was unparalleled.
  • Experience: A two-division champion and one of the most dominant welterweights in history, GSP had faced and overcome every style imaginable.
  • Size and Strength: At 165 pounds, GSP would have likely been the naturally bigger and stronger fighter, having previously fought at 170.


Key Factors in the Fight:​


  1. Wrestling vs. Wrestling:
    • Khabib’s wrestling is rooted in his sambo and Dagestani style, which relies on chain wrestling and relentless pressure.
    • GSP’s wrestling was developed specifically for MMA, with phenomenal timing on takedowns and an ability to control opponents on the ground.
    • It’s unlikely that Khabib could take GSP down as easily as his other opponents, given GSP’s size, strength, and legendary takedown defense.
  2. Striking:
    • GSP had a significant advantage in striking, with sharp jabs, kicks, and an ability to keep opponents at range.
    • Khabib’s striking, while improved, was more functional to set up takedowns and pressure.
  3. Cardio:
    • Both fighters were known for their conditioning, but Khabib’s relentless pace might wear down even someone as prepared as GSP over five rounds.
  4. Age and Activity:
    • GSP would have been coming off a long layoff (since his 2017 victory over Michael Bisping), and ring rust could have played a role.
    • Khabib was at his peak, active, and dominant.


Likely Outcome:​


The fight would have been incredibly competitive and likely gone the distance. Here's a possible scenario:


  • Khabib’s Path to Victory: If Khabib could pressure GSP against the cage and secure takedowns, he might win rounds through control and ground-and-pound. His ability to wear down opponents would be key.
  • GSP’s Path to Victory: GSP would need to stick to a disciplined game plan, using his striking and footwork to keep Khabib at bay. If GSP could stuff takedowns and avoid prolonged grappling exchanges, his striking and versatility would allow him to outpoint Khabib.

Prediction: It’s a coin toss, but if we consider GSP’s inactivity and Khabib’s dominance at the time, Khabib would have a slight edge in 2020 or 2021. A decision victory for Khabib, based on control and pressure, seems most likely—but GSP’s fight IQ and striking would keep it razor-close.
 
I think GSP would’ve taken him to hell and back, but probably still lose a close decision.

People forget GSP was one of the best ever to pick an effective gameplan for each opponent, and stick to it.
 
Khabib is better at wrestling against the cage but GSP is a better striker and bigger by a little bit. I think GSP would win, Islam has a better chance of beating GSP due to his striking skill
 
Would've been interesting for sure.

GSP would've been a nightmare matchup for Khabib in his prime, not sure how he would've looked at that point though.
 
GSP vs Khabib would have been amazing.

In a way though, I'm glad they didn't fight and remain legendary in their own ways.
 
GSP had the riddum, can't see Khabib able to 'andle the riddum'
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Islam has a better chance of beating GSP due to his striking skill
Click to expand...
Probably, but I wouldn't bet on either holding his own on the feet against GSP

They are not parallel careers in any way, so a lot of these comparisons don't take into account that GSP was dominating fighters at a higher weight class.

Prime GSP would absolutely walk through any of the guys Khabib beat. GSP's opponents were bigger, better and more numerous in terms of quality.

GSP's skillset is the absolute kryptonite to Khabib- Someone that can match or exceed him in MMA wrestling dominance who strikes about ten tiimes better.

I don't know if GSP had declined at the point when they were talking about this, but prime GSP smokes this dude.
 
