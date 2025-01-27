ChatGPT about how Khabib vs GSP would have gone @165lb

Strengths of Each Fighter:​

Undefeated Record (29-0): Khabib's relentless pressure, superior grappling, and suffocating top control made him nearly impossible to deal with.

Versatility: GSP was a true mixed martial artist, seamlessly blending striking, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu.

Key Factors in the Fight:​

Wrestling vs. Wrestling:

Khabib’s wrestling is rooted in his sambo and Dagestani style, which relies on chain wrestling and relentless pressure.

GSP’s wrestling was developed specifically for MMA, with phenomenal timing on takedowns and an ability to control opponents on the ground.

It’s unlikely that Khabib could take GSP down as easily as his other opponents, given GSP’s size, strength, and legendary takedown defense. Striking:

GSP had a significant advantage in striking, with sharp jabs, kicks, and an ability to keep opponents at range.

Khabib’s striking, while improved, was more functional to set up takedowns and pressure. Cardio:

Both fighters were known for their conditioning, but Khabib’s relentless pace might wear down even someone as prepared as GSP over five rounds. Age and Activity:

GSP would have been coming off a long layoff (since his 2017 victory over Michael Bisping), and ring rust could have played a role.

Khabib was at his peak, active, and dominant.

Likely Outcome:​

Khabib’s Path to Victory: If Khabib could pressure GSP against the cage and secure takedowns, he might win rounds through control and ground-and-pound. His ability to wear down opponents would be key.

A fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre (GSP) at 165 pounds in 2020 or 2021 would have been a true clash of legends, and the winner would depend on several factors, including styles, preparation, and fight night execution. Here's a breakdown:The fight would have been incredibly competitive and likely gone the distance. Here's a possible scenario:It’s a coin toss, but if we consider GSP’s inactivity and Khabib’s dominance at the time, Khabib would have a slight edge in 2020 or 2021. A decision victory for Khabib, based on control and pressure, seems most likely—but GSP’s fight IQ and striking would keep it razor-close.