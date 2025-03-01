Who do you think is the so-called "baddest man on earth" ever?

So, let's say you have three options.
The most dominant, best peak -not the greatest- HW boxer, who I believe is Lennox Lewis (1.96, great and powerful jab to keep the distance).
The "..." KB, who I believe is Schilt (2.12 freak).
And a Jon Jones that bulked up to HW in his prime (or keep it at LHW if you think it suits him best) or current Tom Aspinall.
MMA rules and gloves.
Boxer has the best distance management, and a boxer's punch -besides that LL has 1 punch KO power vs HW boxers- is not a MMA fighter punch.
KB has devastating kicks to keep the fight at range and -because his discipline includes, uh, kicks- a better balance against TDs. Plus, Schilt is as tall as Joel Embiid. Here is Embiid next to Ngannou: https://francisngannoufoundation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/FN-Joel-Embiid.jpeg
Prime JJ is... well, prime JJ. Same for Aspinall.
I believe Tom Aspinall "is the one who gets out of the room" most of the times.
Your thoughts/picks?
The most dominant, best peak -not the greatest- HW boxer, who I believe is Lennox Lewis (1.96, great and powerful jab to keep the distance).
The "..." KB, who I believe is Schilt (2.12 freak).
And a Jon Jones that bulked up to HW in his prime (or keep it at LHW if you think it suits him best) or current Tom Aspinall.
MMA rules and gloves.
Boxer has the best distance management, and a boxer's punch -besides that LL has 1 punch KO power vs HW boxers- is not a MMA fighter punch.
KB has devastating kicks to keep the fight at range and -because his discipline includes, uh, kicks- a better balance against TDs. Plus, Schilt is as tall as Joel Embiid. Here is Embiid next to Ngannou: https://francisngannoufoundation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/FN-Joel-Embiid.jpeg
Prime JJ is... well, prime JJ. Same for Aspinall.
I believe Tom Aspinall "is the one who gets out of the room" most of the times.
Your thoughts/picks?