Who do you think is the so-called "baddest man on earth" ever?

So, let's say you have three options.

The most dominant, best peak -not the greatest- HW boxer, who I believe is Lennox Lewis (1.96, great and powerful jab to keep the distance).

The "..." KB, who I believe is Schilt (2.12 freak).

And a Jon Jones that bulked up to HW in his prime (or keep it at LHW if you think it suits him best) or current Tom Aspinall.

MMA rules and gloves.


Boxer has the best distance management, and a boxer's punch -besides that LL has 1 punch KO power vs HW boxers- is not a MMA fighter punch.

KB has devastating kicks to keep the fight at range and -because his discipline includes, uh, kicks- a better balance against TDs. Plus, Schilt is as tall as Joel Embiid. Here is Embiid next to Ngannou: https://francisngannoufoundation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/FN-Joel-Embiid.jpeg

Prime JJ is... well, prime JJ. Same for Aspinall.


I believe Tom Aspinall "is the one who gets out of the room" most of the times.

Your thoughts/picks?
 
Definitely Fedor, Anderson, Jones, & GSP in that category. Guys who are dangerous no matter where the fight goes & can finish you in any area of MMA.
 
Prime JJ ducked prime Cain and JDS.

And Aspinall is far from proven with his TDD and cardio.
 
Sure, you can pick Fedor and has a very good case. Huge fan here.

I think Aspinall has a lot of size over him and is even faster, but if you believe peak Fedor would be the one standing you may be right.
 
Prime Fedor would crawl in the window, then you hear screams of terror, then silence.

Then a voice says in Russian, "you may open the door now"
 
Tom Aspinall???? You cray kid….






haha.gif
 
