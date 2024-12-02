Is Jon Jones fastest and quickest HW ever?

Gane all his career was considered fastest HW ever, he move like a MW, but in fights with Jones in standing part they were equally fast, or maybe Jones was faster if you watch the fight. And it was PEAK Gane and PAST-PRIME Jones!!!
In Stipe fight Jon also was faster man, while Stipe always considered fighter with fast hands. Who from fast and present you could make the case above Jones in speed at HW? I only see Fedor, maybe Cain and Ngannou (hands)...

If Gane and Jones are 10/10, when for me
peak Fedor - 9,5
Cain, DC - 9
Ngannou,Asp, JDS, Reem - 8
Stipe -7
 
