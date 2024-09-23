AldoStillGoat
Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 5,883
- Reaction score
- 14,715
If you don't want to grapple go to boxing/kickboxing/muay thai.
Aldo did OK in the Merab fight.That's how Merab beat Aldo and stole his last chance at gold.
He couldn't take him down so he held him against the cage for a good part of the fight.
Sherdog's play by play of the last minutes:
View attachment 1063983
Aldo did lack urgency to be fair. I think he thought he was winning maybe, who knows...
Been waiting for Merab to get KTFO since then, lol.