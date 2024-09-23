Media O'Malley shows off what he learned from Merab fight

That's how Merab beat Aldo and stole his last chance at gold.
He couldn't take him down so he held him against the cage for a good part of the fight.

Sherdog's play by play of the last minutes:

1727116474185.png

Aldo did lack urgency to be fair. I think he thought he was winning maybe, who knows...
Been waiting for Merab to get KTFO since then, lol.
 
Ozze said:
That's how Merab beat Aldo and stole his last chance at gold.
He couldn't take him down so he held him against the cage for a good part of the fight.

Sherdog's play by play of the last minutes:

View attachment 1063983

Aldo did lack urgency to be fair. I think he thought he was winning maybe, who knows...
Been waiting for Merab to get KTFO since then, lol.
Click to expand...
Aldo did OK in the Merab fight.


Fuck it... fast track Jose into a TS if he beats that Bautista dude..
 
Dude seems like he’s really trying to win back fans after that last fight.
Started by saying he won’t make excuses and has come out every day with a cope video.
 
I like Sean.

But he dedicates more time to being a comedian than a better fighter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Can O'Malley KO Merab?
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
krelianx
krelianx
Rhood
Should O'Malley study the Merab/Aldo fight tape?
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
humperdoo
humperdoo
Subline
MMA GURU claims O'Malley beat Merab on damage
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
2K
blaseblase
blaseblase
TerraRayzing
Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
4K
wrb
W
krelianx
Sean's path to GOATness - Merab, Umar, Topuria
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,965
Messages
56,229,251
Members
175,114
Latest member
Christopher1077

Share this page

Back
Top