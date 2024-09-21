MMA GURU claims O'Malley beat Merab on damage

Something I noticed about the MMA GURU

Over the course of the last few years years, MMA GURU has consistently consumed a greater number of calories, mainly through food, than he has metabolized through exercise and other forms of daily activity. This has resulted in an excess amount of adipose tissue distributed around his body. Although he has, at times, reversed this imbalance, and as a result metabolized the excess adipose tissue, his tendency to consume more calories in the long term has undone most of this trend.