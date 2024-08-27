Sean's path to GOATness - Merab, Umar, Topuria

Maybe one of the better streaks at BW, but LOL at MMA history. Streaks that guys like GSP, Jones, spider, Fedor put together are in a whole different category. Dozens of divisional champs have had better win streaks than O’Malley‘s.

[/QUOTE]



One of, doesn't mean the best. It'd be arguably a top 10 run all time, top 20 for sure which is huge. Yan, Aljo, Chito, Merab, Umar. And all of them were within their respective primes which is also enormous to take into consideration. It also covers an amazing spectrum, Chito is a good striker, Yan arguably an elite one, Umar both high level in grappling and striking, Merab an elite grappler and so is Aljo...like two of the best in the sport. The only argument becomes longevity, which I can accept to an extent. Not a fan of guys leaving divisions after 3-4 defenses but that's where the money's at and it's lower risk/insanely high reward.