Sean's path to GOATness - Merab, Umar, Topuria

With Merab on the horizon, a very difficult test, I was thinking of what it would take for O'Malley to enter the next echelon of goatness.
The clearest path would be of course to beat Merab and Umar, and then secure a second title against Topuria.
Do you guys think if he gets past Merab and Umar it would suffice to get him to GOAT BW, or would you still give it to Cruz/Aljo?
