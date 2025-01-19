Could Merab convince Dana to let him move up and challenge Topuria?

It’s clear nobody at 135 has anything for Merab, and the division would be more entertaining without him.



I’ve said before that Topuria probably destroys everyone including Belal at 170 and under, but Merab “The Decision Machine” might be the one guy that could smother Topuria to a UD. Merab gets rocked in most fights but has a pea brain and is difficult to KO. He can probably spam takedowns all day against Ilia, who will be helpless on the ground.