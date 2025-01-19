  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Could Merab convince Dana to let him move up and challenge Topuria?

prime_lobov

It’s clear nobody at 135 has anything for Merab, and the division would be more entertaining without him.

I’ve said before that Topuria probably destroys everyone including Belal at 170 and under, but Merab “The Decision Machine” might be the one guy that could smother Topuria to a UD. Merab gets rocked in most fights but has a pea brain and is difficult to KO. He can probably spam takedowns all day against Ilia, who will be helpless on the ground.
 
So, only cause they are from the same country, one lives in Spain and seems to have embraced that country, they would never fight? That would stop SO many fights...
 
Brigfa2 said:
Do you really except him to fight against another Georgian lmao
Uhh yes? Two fighters can’t duck each other because they were born in the same country. Dumbest excuse I’ve ever heard. Ilia doesn’t even wear Georgia’s colors on his fight shorts.
 
They wouldn’t fight but even if they would, 1 title defense isn’t enough. And Topuria has several viable contenders already.
 
Should stay at BW and collect easy PPV points. Not anyone else that gives him a threat. Make that money. He's on the older side of a young division.
 
Wtf. Stop. Islam would wrestle Topuria all over the place.
 
He literally worships the ground Ilia the Spaniard, erm I mean Georgian walks on. He would sooner fight Aljo.
 
Merab has no power at 135, his striking would be a joke at 145. After 5 rounds, Umar looked unscathed.
Topuria has good defense, but also can totally neglect Merab's striking.
Just counter him and knock him out.
Merab will duck into an uppercut or any strike Topuria throws.
 
Harlekin said:
Merab has no power at 135, his striking would be a joke at 145. After 5 rounds, Umar looked unscathed.
Topuria has good defense, but also can totally neglect Merab's striking.
Just counter him and knock him out.
Merab will duck into an uppercut or any strike Topuria throws.
He doesn’t need striking to win. Just take Ilia down and lay and pray to a 50-45.
 
