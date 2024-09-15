Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy

The easiest path for the UFC to getting O'Malley the title back is to do Figgy vs. Merab, hope for the upset, and hope Sean can snatch it from Figgy. But it's not a great idea to have the title be switching hands like a hot potato. Merab is not a marketable champion, and it is clear that Umar is the most dangerous contender in the division. I say get it done right away.

Merab sounds strangely, positively scared of Umar. And even if Umar is not the most exciting guy either, he is much more marketable than Merab, since the Nurmagumedov name carries a lot.

Sean should fight either Cory or Figgy. We know he is one fight away from getting a title shot, and the UFC would want this.

Umar is the most likely option as a stable champion they have on their hands.
 
Guys, it's pretty clear that it should be
Merab Umar
Figgy Yan
Cory Sean.
I mean they're both dynamic lanky strikers with exciting styles. Why wouldn't you want to see that?
 
