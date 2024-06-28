  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

MVP bribed Ian Garry’s gym

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
3,873
Reaction score
9,133


Apparently Ian Garry accused MVP and his coach of trying to bribe the Chute Box camp into giving up information on him.

Fair game?
 
It happens, so it might be true. Might not be. Judging by MVP's non response I'm leaning towards it being true in this case.

Rampage accused Jon Jones of having a rat in his camp back in the day. Jones himself accused some Russian guy of being a rat for the Gane fight I believe and kicked him out of the gym too.
 
if ian garry stopped his cringe trash talk people would like him more
 
AldoStillGoat said:


Apparently Ian Garry accused MVP and his coach of trying to bribe the Chute Box camp into giving up information on him.

Fair game?
Click to expand...

Like i mean he is from London Shootfighters. Their trainers used to bring no names for sparrings and offering them lot of money to try knockout their fighters to sharpen them up. So i wont be surprised if this is true too...
 
It happens


MVP may not have even known about it for all we know. Ian Garry is really annoying.
 
I was shocked at how bad MVP was on the mic. Seemed really nervous or something.
 
13Seconds said:
He's never been much of a talker. Weird of you guys to assume anything else. Do people watch the sport?

MVP is flashy, but not with his mouth.
Click to expand...

I watch the sport but not every single press conference and I definitely don't watch Bellator's press conferences. Except for the one where Fedor had a funny line, that was good.

He tries so hard to look the part, the teeth, the sunglasses, the getup but can barely speak an entire sentence lol.

I have watched MVP on Ariel's show and found him to be a good talker there which made me more shocked how terrible he was at the presser. Like I said, almost looks like he gets nervous on "the big stage".
 
HuskySamoan said:
I like it when lanky strikers with either unproven takedown defense or dodgy takedown defense get to have straight paths towards contention without having to face takedown artists. UFC is really legit.
Click to expand...
He was begging to fight Colby. Not his fault Colby is a bitch.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
if ian garry stopped his cringe trash talk people would like him more
Click to expand...
Is he doing his own material these days?

Or still pumping out Conor covers and greatest hits?

(I ain't sitting thru that vid)
 
usernamee said:
I watch the sport but not every single press conference and I definitely don't watch Bellator's press conferences. Except for the one where Fedor had a funny line, that was good.

He tries so hard to look the part, the teeth, the sunglasses, the getup but can barely speak an entire sentence lol.

I have watched MVP on Ariel's show and found him to be a good talker there which made me more shocked how terrible he was at the presser. Like I said, almost looks like he gets nervous on "the big stage".
Click to expand...
He's very articulate with his words. Just never on pressers.
 
I have found MVP to come off as pretty intelligent in his solo pre fight media presser and other videos where he has time to collect his thoughts.

These events often rapidly deteriorate into middle school yelling battles of idiots talking over eachother. Maybe he just ain't into that shit.
 
BBL Garry’s only chance is to grapple fuck MVP. Not that he can’t strike, he just won’t because he would lose and in dominant fashion.
 
jeff7b9 said:
I have found MVP to come off as pretty intelligent in his solo pre fight media presser and other videos where he has time to collect his thoughts.

These events often rapidly deteriorate into middle school yelling battles of idiots talking over eachother. Maybe he just ain't into that shit.
Click to expand...
This is pretty much it. He had some good banter with Mike Perry before they fought. Because Perry didn't cut him off like an insecure teenager everytime.

This time MVP just let Garry stumble on his words while the crowd boo'd the shit out of him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Fighter Who Has Sparred with Ian and MVP Gives His Prediction/Analysis
Replies
12
Views
208
World eater
World eater
JoeRowe
Media Ian Garry has a new opponent on the table for UFC 303
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
4K
DC23
DC23
svmr_db
Media Ian Garry not interested in fight vs MVP: "His number's (ranking) not higher than mine"
8 9 10
Replies
188
Views
7K
Tapatio
Tapatio
IronGolem007
Ian Garry didn't Win / Geoff Neal Failed
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
r-harper-1
r-harper-1
Arm Barbarian
Media *** Sean Strickland UFC 297 Media Day Press Conference Mega Thread ***
18 19 20
Replies
385
Views
16K
mahavishnunj
mahavishnunj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,475
Messages
55,761,401
Members
174,922
Latest member
robyn.zarrien

Share this page

Back
Top