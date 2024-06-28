MVP bribed Ian Garry’s gym

AldoStillGoat
Apparently Ian Garry accused MVP and his coach of trying to bribe the Chute Box camp into giving up information on him.
Fair game?
Yeah boi, I expected more too.I was shocked at how bad MVP was on the mic. Seemed really nervous or something.
He's never been much of a talker. Weird of you guys to assume anything else. Do people watch the sport?Yeah boi, I expected more too.
I thought he was going to make a big impression outside of the cage, but seems not, weirdly.
He's never been much of a talker. Weird of you guys to assume anything else. Do people watch the sport?
MVP is flashy, but not with his mouth.
He was begging to fight Colby. Not his fault Colby is a bitch.I like it when lanky strikers with either unproven takedown defense or dodgy takedown defense get to have straight paths towards contention without having to face takedown artists. UFC is really legit.
He was begging to fight Colby. Not his fault Colby is a bitch.
Is he doing his own material these days?if ian garry stopped his cringe trash talk people would like him more
He's very articulate with his words. Just never on pressers.I watch the sport but not every single press conference and I definitely don't watch Bellator's press conferences. Except for the one where Fedor had a funny line, that was good.
He tries so hard to look the part, the teeth, the sunglasses, the getup but can barely speak an entire sentence lol.
I have watched MVP on Ariel's show and found him to be a good talker there which made me more shocked how terrible he was at the presser. Like I said, almost looks like he gets nervous on "the big stage".
Still trying to be like Conor.Is he doing his own material these days?
Or still pumping out Conor covers and greatest hits?
(I ain't sitting thru that vid)
This is pretty much it. He had some good banter with Mike Perry before they fought. Because Perry didn't cut him off like an insecure teenager everytime.I have found MVP to come off as pretty intelligent in his solo pre fight media presser and other videos where he has time to collect his thoughts.
These events often rapidly deteriorate into middle school yelling battles of idiots talking over eachother. Maybe he just ain't into that shit.
I was shocked at how bad MVP was on the mic. Seemed really nervous or something.