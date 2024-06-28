MVP bribed Ian Garry’s gym

I watch the sport but not every single press conference and I definitely don't watch Bellator's press conferences. Except for the one where Fedor had a funny line, that was good.



He tries so hard to look the part, the teeth, the sunglasses, the getup but can barely speak an entire sentence lol.



I have watched MVP on Ariel's show and found him to be a good talker there which made me more shocked how terrible he was at the presser. Like I said, almost looks like he gets nervous on "the big stage".