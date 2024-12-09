Did MVP do better than I thought against Garry?

TLDR: MVP was beating Garry on the feel and lost a decision on the ground, but maybe Garry is a hell of a lot better on the ground than I thought, which means MVP might be a hell of a lot better on the ground than I thought.



Extremely long version: I thought Shavkat was going to run through Garry, which might mean I underrated Garry badly. Which also makes me think my disappointment with MVP might be unwarranted (I was hyped to see him in the UFC, but cooled off watching the Garry fight as it looked to me like he'd seriously regressed in his grappling abilities and wasn't training all that seriously for his UFC run). OTOH, MVP recently competed in a grappling competition, which makes me wonder if the Garry loss opened his eyes regarding his skill regression and has been focusing on his grappling.



Do I owe MVP some flowers or something?