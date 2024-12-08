I think we're all just flabbergasted with Shavkat's performance now

The Legendary Scarface

The Legendary Scarface

Record since UFC 266 : 60-40
@Black
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
6,947
Reaction score
9,478
I don't know if it's just the fickle mma fan in me now, or if I just need to give Garry credit, but damn that was an extremely underwhelming and rough performance by Rakhmanov.

I know Ian poses some problems on the feet with his movement, length and quickness, so it's understandable that output was lower than usual. Butttttttt... the grappling is the concern. Shavkat landed like 1 out of 8 TDs or some shit and got his back took too.

Dawg, if Ian Garry is taking your back and squeezing a RNC, imagine the success Belal will have once that ass is on the mat.

I'm shocked.

Aura -5000 for the Nomad
 
Not impressed with his IQ, I feel like he should have realized Gary was a lot stronger in the clinch after the first round and started shooting take downs way earlier.

I also remember guys like Khabib when he fought Barboza he would crowd him and give him no room to kick, Shavkat played at Gary's distance for way to long of stretches and was eating a lot of kicks as a result.

Hopefully he learns and makes adjustments its all part of becoming a champ.
 
The Legendary Scarface said:
I don't know if it's just the fickle mma fan in me now, or if I just need to give Garry credit, but damn that was an extremely underwhelming and rough performance by Rakhmanov.

I know Ian poses some problems on the feet with his movement, length and quickness, so it's understandable that output was lower than usual. Butttttttt... the grappling is the concern. Shavkat landed like 1 out of 8 TDs or some shit and got his back took too.

Dawg, if Ian Garry is taking your back and squeezing a RNC, imagine the success Belal will have once that ass is on the mat.

I'm shocked.

Aura -5000 for the Nomad
Click to expand...
It was not a very good fight
 
The Legendary Scarface said:
I don't know if it's just the fickle mma fan in me now, or if I just need to give Garry credit, but damn that was an extremely underwhelming and rough performance by Rakhmanov.

I know Ian poses some problems on the feet with his movement, length and quickness, so it's understandable that output was lower than usual. Butttttttt... the grappling is the concern. Shavkat landed like 1 out of 8 TDs or some shit and got his back took too.

Dawg, if Ian Garry is taking your back and squeezing a RNC, imagine the success Belal will have once that ass is on the mat.

I'm shocked.

Aura -5000 for the Nomad
Click to expand...
Gary is better than i thought he was. Im willing to admit that.
 
It was 5 rounds and at least he didn't get koed by a 5'3 lightweight
 
Khamzat would finish shavkat in less than 3 minutes. Anybody who thought shavkat ever had anything for him definitely never seen shavkat fight. Guy is not particularly great at anything, just a tough guy who’s solid everywhere except for ability to move his head.
 
I feel Gary got robbed. And i can't stand the dude, so im glad he lost, that said, that "stan" will lose against Belal, and as much as i don't like him, im looking forward to seeing this "stan" losing.
 
Could easily be the common thing that happens, former training partners who were gun shy and not taking chances.
 
swizztony said:
Khamzat would finish shavkat in less than 3 minutes. Anybody who thought shavkat ever had anything for him definitely never seen shavkat fight. Guy is not particularly great at anything, just a tough guy who’s solid everywhere except for ability to move his head.
Click to expand...
That's what scared me about this fight. His damn head movement. Thought Ian would expose it.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Yeah shavkat vs khamzat debate should be over too, shavkat is significantly less impressive
Click to expand...
Consider this Shavkats Gilbert Burns fight. But you guys are all about what happened five minutes ago, so no one will remember Khamzat getting face planted and going life and death vs a natural lightweight.
 
Lol Gary def did not win that fight. He allowed shavkat to bully him for alot of the fight
 
I think Garry is better than most of us were giving him credit for
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,093
Messages
56,628,380
Members
175,316
Latest member
TDBar

Share this page

Back
Top