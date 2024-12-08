I think we're all just flabbergasted with Shavkat's performance now

I don't know if it's just the fickle mma fan in me now, or if I just need to give Garry credit, but damn that was an extremely underwhelming and rough performance by Rakhmanov.



I know Ian poses some problems on the feet with his movement, length and quickness, so it's understandable that output was lower than usual. Butttttttt... the grappling is the concern. Shavkat landed like 1 out of 8 TDs or some shit and got his back took too.



Dawg, if Ian Garry is taking your back and squeezing a RNC, imagine the success Belal will have once that ass is on the mat.



I'm shocked.



Aura -5000 for the Nomad