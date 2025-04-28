Joaquin Buckley doesn't speak Cuckanese

“The reason why he doesn’t understand me is because I don’t speak ‘Cuck-anese,’” Buckley said. “You understand? So I can understand why he didn’t understand me the first time. But when I was out there, and he doing his weigh-ins, I’m not trying to get into his head and nothing like that, but when you talk like that, don’t act like when you see me like I’m invisible. You talk about me. You saying my name? Holla at me. Let me know something.



“But you know, his girl very protective, protecting her man. Shit, using the baby like a shield, whatever. But I really wanted to see what Ian Garry’s about and just what he had to say to me in person and he was real quiet.”