Joaquin Buckley doesn't speak Cuckanese

Morning Report | Joaquin Buckley talks Ian Machado Garry feud: ‘I don’t speak Cuck-anese,’ Garry responds
Top UFC welterweight title contenders Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry are not fans of one another.
www.mmafighting.com
“The reason why he doesn’t understand me is because I don’t speak ‘Cuck-anese,’” Buckley said. “You understand? So I can understand why he didn’t understand me the first time. But when I was out there, and he doing his weigh-ins, I’m not trying to get into his head and nothing like that, but when you talk like that, don’t act like when you see me like I’m invisible. You talk about me. You saying my name? Holla at me. Let me know something.
“But you know, his girl very protective, protecting her man. Shit, using the baby like a shield, whatever. But I really wanted to see what Ian Garry’s about and just what he had to say to me in person and he was real quiet.”
“His girl was touching on my arm and stuff like that, caressing my arm, I don’t know what all that was about."