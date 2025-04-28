Joaquin Buckley doesn't speak Cuckanese

www.mmafighting.com

Morning Report | Joaquin Buckley talks Ian Machado Garry feud: ‘I don’t speak Cuck-anese,’ Garry responds

Top UFC welterweight title contenders Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry are not fans of one another.
“The reason why he doesn’t understand me is because I don’t speak ‘Cuck-anese,’” Buckley said. “You understand? So I can understand why he didn’t understand me the first time. But when I was out there, and he doing his weigh-ins, I’m not trying to get into his head and nothing like that, but when you talk like that, don’t act like when you see me like I’m invisible. You talk about me. You saying my name? Holla at me. Let me know something.

“But you know, his girl very protective, protecting her man. Shit, using the baby like a shield, whatever. But I really wanted to see what Ian Garry’s about and just what he had to say to me in person and he was real quiet.”
“His girl was touching on my arm and stuff like that, caressing my arm, I don’t know what all that was about."
Cue di woman h8n talk 🗣️💩🤡mi seh she oot here mekin' boss gyal moves

Gyal only seek di alpha juice fi mek S-Tier babies an' unlike Elon she gettin' hers too dun kno 💅🏽🥜
 
I appreciate what Garry is doing for the normalization of the cuckold lifestyle - more power to him!
 
And she does it for the whole world to see. It’s a completely foreign concept to me. It’s really pitiful, imo. No wonder everybody calls him a cuck. But 10 years from now, nobody is even going to look at her.

I’d be fine if they both fucked off, and I never had to hear anything about that clown show again. I don’t need to hear about their private lives. And sure as shit don’t need to watch that skank disrespect her husband in public. But that is Garry’s fault. He needs to man up, ffs.
 
Buck is Cuck make no mistake about it
He is more cringe than GOATchado when he speaks
 
This is all for-show stuff. Garry was very clearly not quiet when Buck tried rolling up on him before. Instead, Garry just berated and shut him down while Buck was just agreeing, going "I know, I know" because Buck was just trying to get attention. He's always been about that. He has a history of bullshitting in order to get himself noticed and get fights. It was the whole start of he Krause thing too.

It's always funny when a guy has a joke they wrote, but didn't really practice the delivery, so they just get caught in a loop. Take out the "cuckanese" part and it's "The reason why he doesn’t understand me, you understand? So I can understand why he didn’t understand me..." Just brilliant
 
