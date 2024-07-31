Moses Ituama

So he fought again on Saturday against a shopworn Maruisz Wach and put in a very impressive performance again, at only 19 years old and with 10 fights under his belt, he is already being talked about a future HW champion



He is a southpaw and has very fast hand and looks like he carries power as well, it will be super interesting to see how far he can go as people around him are already talking about him possibly beating Mike Tysons record to a world title as the youngest ever champ



He's slightly smaller than the giants of the division but i think Usyk has shown us lately, you dont need to be a monster to beat these big fellas when you have skill and speed



