Moses Ituama

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
8,451
Reaction score
2,837
So he fought again on Saturday against a shopworn Maruisz Wach and put in a very impressive performance again, at only 19 years old and with 10 fights under his belt, he is already being talked about a future HW champion

He is a southpaw and has very fast hand and looks like he carries power as well, it will be super interesting to see how far he can go as people around him are already talking about him possibly beating Mike Tysons record to a world title as the youngest ever champ

He's slightly smaller than the giants of the division but i think Usyk has shown us lately, you dont need to be a monster to beat these big fellas when you have skill and speed

 
Have to see him against someone who will fight back a bit and then I guess we will see
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Nameless Ghoul
Oliver McCall (Personal story)
Replies
17
Views
788
HHJ
HHJ
ComfortablyNumb55
Fury playing 4D chess...
Replies
16
Views
739
MC Paul Barman
MC Paul Barman
Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Fury vs Usyk Discussion 5/18 1PM ET DAZN PPV / ESPN+
99 100 101
Replies
2K
Views
48K
treelo
treelo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,051
Messages
55,950,058
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top