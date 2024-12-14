Fury by KO

Fury's gonna come back and do the business boys.First fight was closer than people remember - everybody ofc thinking about Fury nearly being KO'd and how hurt he was, but that's ONE round. You don't win a fight from one round.Honestly I think Usyk is a bit overrated. Yes he's good, but he's just a BIT better than everybody, he's not a dominant champion by any means. He hardly destroyed Joshua did he? Or Dubois. Dubois was giving him a tough fight, Derek Chisora gave him a tough fight ffs - and anyone who believes his nonsense that he 'kind of lost on purpose' to make Joshua fancy him is a fkn retard, seriously, lmao - that's just Usyk giving a line to explain away a journeyman going 12 rounds with him. No fighter is gonna risk 'losing on purpose a bit'. Idiocy.Usyk wins close decision fights. Even the Joshua 2 fight; I can't stand AJ, so have every reason to see it through biased eyes - I thought Joshua won it.The Fury fight...Rounds 4, 5, 6 & 7 were Fury rounds, easily, and looked like he was going to maybe stop Usyk / Usyk looked tired and like he was giving up, first time I've ever seen him like it.Rounds 1 & 2 were Usyk, just, 3 is debatable; 8, 9 & 10 all Usyk obviously, with a 10-8 in round 9, 11 & 12 both debatable, but most agree - 11 Usyk, 12 Fury.That's a close fight.Fury also had him hurt a couple times, was landing the uppercut at will, and didn't jump on him, too much respect - almost as if he wanted to win by points and be like 'I outboxed the boxer, see, I'm better'... I think this time, if he has him hurt, he will jump on him - and I think this whole 'I won't do anything differently' thing is mind games, so Usyk expects the same.I bet he's been training hard looking for a knockout.I was right when he did this for Wilder 2, and nobody believed him. But it was obvious to me he wasn't BS'ing bc he changed trainer to a knockout artist trainer in Sugar Hill AND put on a bunch of weight. People thinking him being heavier or any HW being heavier all the time = didn't train... sometimes it's intentional, to put more weight behind his punches, and, what he did to Wilder, which was lean on him n shit. I just knew from his actions - he ain't BSing if he's changing trainer n shit,Unfortunately I didn't have the money to put on it, but I also was going to bet round 7, I put up a FB post before the fight 'Fury KO by 7', I woulda won like 10kThis time I got SOME money, not as much as I'd like, but, hey ho, tis what tis.As always, my money where my mouth is lads:People talking about Usyk like he's the Matrix or invincible. Dude has been nearly beat and hurt on many ocassions. He just has a bit better gas tank and is a bit slicker than most.May the gods be with me and bring me a very merry Christma$$$$$.C'Mon Fury son! Get'in there ma boy.