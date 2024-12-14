Fury by KO

Chaotic Progressor

Fury's gonna come back and do the business boys.

First fight was closer than people remember - everybody ofc thinking about Fury nearly being KO'd and how hurt he was, but that's ONE round. You don't win a fight from one round.

Honestly I think Usyk is a bit overrated. Yes he's good, but he's just a BIT better than everybody, he's not a dominant champion by any means. He hardly destroyed Joshua did he? Or Dubois. Dubois was giving him a tough fight, Derek Chisora gave him a tough fight ffs - and anyone who believes his nonsense that he 'kind of lost on purpose' to make Joshua fancy him is a fkn retard, seriously, lmao - that's just Usyk giving a line to explain away a journeyman going 12 rounds with him. No fighter is gonna risk 'losing on purpose a bit'. Idiocy.

Usyk wins close decision fights. Even the Joshua 2 fight; I can't stand AJ, so have every reason to see it through biased eyes - I thought Joshua won it.

The Fury fight...

Rounds 4, 5, 6 & 7 were Fury rounds, easily, and looked like he was going to maybe stop Usyk / Usyk looked tired and like he was giving up, first time I've ever seen him like it.

Rounds 1 & 2 were Usyk, just, 3 is debatable; 8, 9 & 10 all Usyk obviously, with a 10-8 in round 9, 11 & 12 both debatable, but most agree - 11 Usyk, 12 Fury.

That's a close fight.

Fury also had him hurt a couple times, was landing the uppercut at will, and didn't jump on him, too much respect - almost as if he wanted to win by points and be like 'I outboxed the boxer, see, I'm better'... I think this time, if he has him hurt, he will jump on him - and I think this whole 'I won't do anything differently' thing is mind games, so Usyk expects the same.

I bet he's been training hard looking for a knockout.

I was right when he did this for Wilder 2, and nobody believed him. But it was obvious to me he wasn't BS'ing bc he changed trainer to a knockout artist trainer in Sugar Hill AND put on a bunch of weight. People thinking him being heavier or any HW being heavier all the time = didn't train... sometimes it's intentional, to put more weight behind his punches, and, what he did to Wilder, which was lean on him n shit. I just knew from his actions - he ain't BSing if he's changing trainer n shit,

Unfortunately I didn't have the money to put on it, but I also was going to bet round 7, I put up a FB post before the fight 'Fury KO by 7', I woulda won like 10k :(

This time I got SOME money, not as much as I'd like, but, hey ho, tis what tis.

As always, my money where my mouth is lads:

1734189506875.png

People talking about Usyk like he's the Matrix or invincible. Dude has been nearly beat and hurt on many ocassions. He just has a bit better gas tank and is a bit slicker than most.

May the gods be with me and bring me a very merry Christma$$$$$.

C'Mon Fury son! Get'in there ma boy.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Didn't you pick Mike to beat Jake Paul last time? I know you got it right another time with Joshua vs Dubois but still.
I did.

And I was still surprised by what happened.

And I'm not on the 'Paul's fights are rigged' train but, and I know Mike is 58, but something did look really odd, watching it back. Like, Mike jabbed him and had a clear opening, then just didn't punch. He's never held back in his life, he never does, against anybody... so I really doubt Jake Paul struck fear into his heart, so, I don't get that. Honestly think that Jake Paul 'if you go more than 5 rounds I'll double your purse' or w.e it was - could have been a motivator. That is like open fight fixing. It's basically saying to Tyson - don't try knock me out rounds 1/2 or I'll pay you half.
 
you only have to be a little bit better than everyone to be the very best in the world

he hasn't nearly been beaten ever, some of his fights have been close, but he has been the clear winner in all of them

its like saying an F1 driver can drive a little bit faster than everyone else, yeah, that makes him the fucking best that does, thats how it works
 
treelo said:
you only have to be a little bit better than everyone to be the very best in the world

he hasn't nearly been beaten ever, some of his fights have been close, but he has been the clear winner in all of them

its like saying an F1 driver can drive a little bit faster than everyone else, yeah, that makes him the fucking best that does, thats how it works
He has almost been beaten.

Dubois was not a low blow, Usyk stunk the place out with ham, shoulda been a TKO win for Dubois.

And Joshua 2, IMO AJ won. But even if you don't agree - he was not the 'clear' winner of that, and the split-decision win says so too.

Barely winning by a round or 2 is not a 'clear' winner, that's almost being beat.
 
Chaotic Progressor said:
He has almost been beaten.

Dubois was not a low blow, Usyk stunk the place out with ham, shoulda been a TKO win for Dubois.

And Joshua 2, IMO AJ won. But even if you don't agree - he was not the 'clear' winner of that, and the split-decision win says so too.

Barely winning by a round or 2 is not a 'clear' winner, that's almost being beat.
winning by 2 rounds is a clear winner and there is no way in hell he lost that second Joshua fight, just because one judge is as bad at scoring as you, don't bring that into your narrative

and the Dubious thing.....LOL, mate, you really dont like the guy do you, i'm pretty sure if that had of been called a knockdown he would have gotten up, and if it had been called a knockdown, it would have been the wrong call

your like an anti fanboy, its odd
 
