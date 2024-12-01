Usyk knocks Fury spark out and retires him

Fury has been concussed too many times, never had a great chin to begin with, is coming in heavier and will be easier to hit this time.
He can't take Usyk body shots either so will be forced to trade and go for broke.
Usyk will hurt him, before getting the brutal KO.
 
Maybe but Fury has tremendous recovery and refs always seem to give him preferential treatment. It's beyond giving him the benefit of the doubt. I think Usyk will have to knock him cold to win by KO. Nobody's ever done it. On the other hand Fury's punch resistance, while it was never very good, appears to be even lower than it used to be.

Fury's also capable of hurting him and did last time. That's heavyweight boxing for you. Shit happens.
 
well i hope you're right.

usyk is getting up there in age though, i felt like pulling out the fury win was his last hurrah. i wish he'd retired after it, there was nothing left to prove.
 
