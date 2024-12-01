Usyk knocks Fury spark out and retires him

TheMaster
Fury has been concussed too many times, never had a great chin to begin with, is coming in heavier and will be easier to hit this time.
He can't take Usyk body shots either so will be forced to trade and go for broke.
Usyk will hurt him, before getting the brutal KO.
