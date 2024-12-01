Usyk knocks Fury spark out and retires him

Maybe but Fury has tremendous recovery and refs always seem to give him preferential treatment. It's beyond giving him the benefit of the doubt. I think Usyk will have to knock him cold to win by KO. Nobody's ever done it. On the other hand Fury's punch resistance, while it was never very good, appears to be even lower than it used to be.



Fury's also capable of hurting him and did last time. That's heavyweight boxing for you. Shit happens.