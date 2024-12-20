10 Greatest HW Moments in the last 10 years

Saw this on boxing scene.
Here's the 10.
They go in to more detail in the link.
10. Wilders Right Hand 2015-2018
9. Anthony Joshuas 2016-2019 Reign
8. Usyk-Joshua I and II
7. Wilder-Fury II
6. Joshua-Dubois
5. Fury-Usyk for Undisputed
4. Joshua-Klitschko
3. Fury-Wilder III
2. Ruiz upsets Joshua
1. Fury gets up in the 12th against Wilder
Do you mugs agree?
Here's the 10.
They go in to more detail in the link.
10 greatest moments from an unforgettable heavyweight decade
This generation of heavyweights have given us some remarkable action, rekindling significant interest in the sport and reminding of the historic heavyweight clashes of the past, writes Lance Pugmire
www.boxingscene.com
10. Wilders Right Hand 2015-2018
9. Anthony Joshuas 2016-2019 Reign
8. Usyk-Joshua I and II
7. Wilder-Fury II
6. Joshua-Dubois
5. Fury-Usyk for Undisputed
4. Joshua-Klitschko
3. Fury-Wilder III
2. Ruiz upsets Joshua
1. Fury gets up in the 12th against Wilder
Do you mugs agree?