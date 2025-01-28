  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Top 12 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing: Mythical rankings starring Usyk, Inoue, Crawford

Do you agree with the rankings?

  • Yes, absolutely.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, mostly.

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • Yes, somewhat.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, not at all.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What's your thoughts on this list?

Top 12 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing: Mythical rankings starring Usyk, Inoue, Crawford

Boxing is replete with elite-level fighters in every division, so the pound-for-pound ratings are bursting at the seams. The Sporting News offers their thoughts on boxing's dynamite dozen.
Along with regaining the unified heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision win over Tyson Fury on Saturday, Oleksandr Usyk also confirmed his status as the best fighter in the world, pound for pound.

Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) won his rematch against Fury at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, establishing himself as the greatest heavyweight of this generation.


The Ukrainian technician has now scored two wins over Fury, two wins over Anthony Joshua, and a TKO triumph over reigning IBF champ Daniel Dubois.

The run of fistic miracles that Usyk has achieved since September 2021 when he wrenched the unified crown from Joshua is the epitome of pound-for-pound greatness.

The former cruiserweight champ has had to overcome enormous physical advantages and box brilliantly to reign supreme in the sport's glamour division

And it's going to be very difficult for anyone to knock Usyk off his perch.

MORE: Usyk vs. Fury 2 full report and in-depth analysis

The No. 2 rated Naoya Inoue would likely have to blast out Junto Nakatani or become undisputed in a third weight class to regain pole position. "The Monster" ticked over with another showreel knockout to obliterate late-replacement Ye Joon Kim on January 24.

As for Terence Crawford, only a win over the man he's been chasing, super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez, could see the American return to the top of the tree.

The Sporting News Global Boxing Panel, which is comprised of internal and external boxing experts spanning four continents who intimately cover global and local boxing, ranks the top 12 pound-for-pound fighters in the world:

Top 12 boxers today.png
 
Why Sporting News? Most boxing fans don't use their rankings. Anyway, their Top 10 is almost identical to the "People's P4P" list on BoxRec at the moment. Except Spence currently shouldn't be on any P4P list. Nakatani should also be rated in the Top 10. Shakur at #11? Maybe, but you could put Benavidez or Teraji there instead.
 
Just caught a mistake in their article. Usyk didn't have to "regain" the unified championship. He's been unified since he initially beat Joshua in 2021. When he initially beat Fury he became fully unified (undisputed). Not long after the first Fury fight he vacated the IBF title so that Joshua & Dubois could fight for it. You only need to have 2 of the alphabet belts (WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO) to be a unified champ and Usyk has held at least 3 of the 4 titles for over 3 years now.
 
