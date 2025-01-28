Just caught a mistake in their article. Usyk didn't have to "regain" the unified championship. He's been unified since he initially beat Joshua in 2021. When he initially beat Fury he became fully unified (undisputed). Not long after the first Fury fight he vacated the IBF title so that Joshua & Dubois could fight for it. You only need to have 2 of the alphabet belts (WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO) to be a unified champ and Usyk has held at least 3 of the 4 titles for over 3 years now.