What's your thoughts on this list?
Along with regaining the unified heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision win over Tyson Fury on Saturday, Oleksandr Usyk also confirmed his status as the best fighter in the world, pound for pound.
Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) won his rematch against Fury at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, establishing himself as the greatest heavyweight of this generation.
The Ukrainian technician has now scored two wins over Fury, two wins over Anthony Joshua, and a TKO triumph over reigning IBF champ Daniel Dubois.
The run of fistic miracles that Usyk has achieved since September 2021 when he wrenched the unified crown from Joshua is the epitome of pound-for-pound greatness.
The former cruiserweight champ has had to overcome enormous physical advantages and box brilliantly to reign supreme in the sport's glamour division
And it's going to be very difficult for anyone to knock Usyk off his perch.
MORE: Usyk vs. Fury 2 full report and in-depth analysis
The No. 2 rated Naoya Inoue would likely have to blast out Junto Nakatani or become undisputed in a third weight class to regain pole position. "The Monster" ticked over with another showreel knockout to obliterate late-replacement Ye Joon Kim on January 24.
As for Terence Crawford, only a win over the man he's been chasing, super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez, could see the American return to the top of the tree.
The Sporting News Global Boxing Panel, which is comprised of internal and external boxing experts spanning four continents who intimately cover global and local boxing, ranks the top 12 pound-for-pound fighters in the world:
