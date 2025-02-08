He stated that he would be ready to face Usyk after 2-3 months of preparation. Additionally, the Uzbek boxer is interested in testing himself against Anthony Joshua, as all three fighters are Olympic champions who have achieved great success in professional boxing. Click to expand...

So Jalolov just called out Usyk today. He also says he wants to fight Joshua. SMH. I think he needs to beat someone with a pulse first. Like a rated contender at the world level bare minimum. He's the most decorated amateur to ever compete at heavyweight in the pros but I think he's getting way ahead of himself here. Does he really expect Usyk to make a voluntary defense against him this year? Not to mention, from a business perspective, he's too high risk-low reward at the moment. In the sanctioning body rankings he's only rated by the WBC. Currently he's No. 9 over there. That means he won't be able to force a fight with Usyk for a while longer assuming that Usyk hasn't retired, vacated his WBC title, or even lost it in the ring by then.Top Rank has done a terrible job promoting Jalolov. They haven't moved him along properly at all. With his credentials being as ridiculous as they are he obviously should've been fast tracked. I understand that he's an Uzbek but how hard is it exactly to promote a 2× Olympic champion & 2× amateur World Champion with a 100% finish rate in the pros? At the moment he's still a 14–0 blue chip prospect. Not a proven contender yet on paper. However, I suspect that he can already beat many of the Top 10 heavyweights only he's yet to actually fight any of them. It's time for him to take the next progressive step now and look to break into title contention. This should've happened several years ago despite him still actively competing in the amateurs. He turned pro in 2018 and is 30 years old now. He's done absolutely nothing in the pros to date aside from managing to waste 7 years of his prime. Realistically, he probably only has another 8–10 years left to make his mark as a professional.