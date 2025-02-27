Who should Usyk fight next?🤔

Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Should he rematch Dubois for undisputed, fight Parker who is his WBO mandatory, or fight Kabayel who is his WBC mandatory? All 3 have been on a roll lately and are coming off of impressive stoppage wins over top level opponents. Usyk only has one or two fights left so he isn't going to fight them all. Right now it looks like we'll be getting a Dubois rematch. At his age, and having already accomplished all of his goals, I think he should retire but he isn't quite ready for that yet. If he keeps going it could be a big mistake. Leaving the sport on top and undefeated is a much better way to go out.