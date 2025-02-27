  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Who should Usyk fight next?🤔

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Threat Actor
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2016
Messages
17,177
Reaction score
13,857
Should he rematch Dubois for undisputed, fight Parker who is his WBO mandatory, or fight Kabayel who is his WBC mandatory? All 3 have been on a roll lately and are coming off of impressive stoppage wins over top level opponents. Usyk only has one or two fights left so he isn't going to fight them all. Right now it looks like we'll be getting a Dubois rematch. At his age, and having already accomplished all of his goals, I think he should retire but he isn't quite ready for that yet. If he keeps going it could be a big mistake. Leaving the sport on top and undefeated is a much better way to go out.
 
Some people think Dubois actually TKOed Usyk. A rematch is needed to get rid of the controversy. Unifying all the belts once again is a bonus.
 
StopDucking said:
Some people think Dubois actually TKOed Usyk. A rematch is needed to get rid of the controversy. Unifying all the belts once again is a bonus.
Click to expand...
Those people are desperately reaching. Nobody can know for certain whether Usyk would've beaten the count if the ref had ruled that blow legal. A lot of people think he was milking it myself included. Unifying the belts again would be a bonus but he won't be able to keep them anyway since he only has a fight or two left.
 
All 3 have earned it. Doesn't matter too much to me.
I dont think it's fair to make Parker have to go through Dubois again after flattening Bakole. At first I was hoping for a quick turnaround since Parker had such an easy night. Dubois obviously ready to go asap too. But Parker said he needs time off and had some injuries.

But now that I think about it harder. Dubois going to be ready first. He has a semi legit gripe with the low blow controversy.
I think he's the best and most dangerous out of the 3. Kabayel was almost stopped and hurt by an absolute shell of a fighter. He should look to not rush back too.

So my vote going towards DDD
 
WklySportsMemes said:
All 3 have earned it. Doesn't matter too much to me.
I dont think it's fair to make Parker have to go through Dubois again after flattening Bakole. At first I was hoping for a quick turnaround since Parker had such an easy night. Dubois obviously ready to go asap too. But Parker said he needs time off and had some injuries.

But now that I think about it harder. Dubois going to be ready first. He has a semi legit gripe with the low blow controversy.
I think he's the best and most dangerous out of the 3. Kabayel was almost stopped and hurt by an absolute shell of a fighter. He should look to not rush back too.

So my vote going towards DDD
Click to expand...
Usyk is calling for Dubois so that's likely what we will get next. Unless Dubois goes the AJ rematch route since it's back on the table again. I'd be disappointed if he did. I'd much rather fight for undisputed than fight a guy he just KO'd.
 
I think the Saudi’s will do Usyk vs Dubois 2 … I would have liked to see Usyk vs Parker
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kovalev's "Man Bag"
News Jalolov Calls Out Usyk 😂
2
Replies
28
Views
824
moosaev
moosaev
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
News Top 12 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing: Mythical rankings starring Usyk, Inoue, Crawford
Replies
16
Views
536
Boxiana
Boxiana
I
I stopped watching Usyk-Fury 2 after the 8th round, Usyk was so ahead...
10 11 12
Replies
236
Views
5K
mozfonky
mozfonky
ExitLUPin
The Fury, Wilder, AJ era was the biggest failure in HW boxing history
2 3
Replies
56
Views
3K
defjaam
defjaam

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,210
Messages
56,950,760
Members
175,474
Latest member
Gustavo72689

Share this page

Back
Top