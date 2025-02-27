Who should Usyk fight next?🤔

All 3 have earned it. Doesn't matter too much to me.

I dont think it's fair to make Parker have to go through Dubois again after flattening Bakole. At first I was hoping for a quick turnaround since Parker had such an easy night. Dubois obviously ready to go asap too. But Parker said he needs time off and had some injuries.



But now that I think about it harder. Dubois going to be ready first. He has a semi legit gripe with the low blow controversy.

I think he's the best and most dangerous out of the 3. Kabayel was almost stopped and hurt by an absolute shell of a fighter. He should look to not rush back too.



So my vote going towards DDD