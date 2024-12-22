So maybe its time to talk about Moses Itauma

This guy seems to keep getting better and better, i think a few people thought that McKean would test him, having nearly gone the distance with Hrgovic, but he absolutely blew him out of the water



He is looking pretty special. his hand and foot speed look great for a big man, he closes the distance very quickly and seems to be gaining more power as he matures



Where does he go next, and who will want to fight him?



Hrgovic may be a good barometer, or maybe someone like Wallin