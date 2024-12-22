So maybe its time to talk about Moses Itauma

This guy seems to keep getting better and better, i think a few people thought that McKean would test him, having nearly gone the distance with Hrgovic, but he absolutely blew him out of the water

He is looking pretty special. his hand and foot speed look great for a big man, he closes the distance very quickly and seems to be gaining more power as he matures

Where does he go next, and who will want to fight him?

Hrgovic may be a good barometer, or maybe someone like Wallin
 
Hagler said:
The kid is fast as fuck.
He was in and out against McKean before he even knew what was happening, he could be a real big problem for the heavyweight division if he keeps getting better

plus, fucking 19 years old!!!!

he has also been sparring all the top guys and holding his own
 
I had heard about him from other people on this forum but that was the first time i saw him fight
well, i was pretty impressed. that 2nd punch he knocked McKean out with was insanely fast and accurate.
will be looking forward to his future fights!
 
Yea. I thought Mckean would give him some rounds but he went in there and just smoked him.
 
He looked 10 yrs older than he was, but moved as fast as you'd expect a 19 yr old to move, hahah.



Very impressed.

When Mckean got up, he was like "fuck this"
 
