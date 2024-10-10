News Money Sexual Assault case for Conor Mcgregor scheduled for Jury Trial

This is a money damages civil lawsuit, the criminal case was not charged after police took security/dna evidence.

Mcgregor was cleared of wrong doing by the police back in 2021 but it did not stop a civil lawsuit

www.mmamania.com

Old news! Conor McGregor shrugs off latest lawsuit — ‘I was cleared’

Conor McGregor lawsuit does not appear to be a distraction for the "Notorious" headliner, who return against Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23 on Fight Island.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

A similar situation happened with an alleged sexual assault in Florida, which the investigators found the allegation to be inconsistent and refused to bring charges. But it did not stop an attempt to sue Mcgregor for money.

www.bbc.com

Conor McGregor won't face charges after sexual assault claim - BBC News

Prosecutors drop their inquiry into a woman's allegation the UFC fighter attacked her at a Miami arena.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

The trial is set for November 5th for the alleged sexual assault in Dublin. Mcgregor has denied all charges and has not financially settled with Plaintiff and this case is set for trial.


www.irishexaminer.com

Court confirms woman's damages claim against Conor McGregor for next month

The woman's claim against Mr McGregor is one of two initiated against the sportsman over events alleged to have taken place in 2018 in Dublin
www.irishexaminer.com www.irishexaminer.com


 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
this guys stays busy out side of the cage
Probably busiest man in MMA, between owning/starting businesses in the clothing, housing, fighting, whiskey, music, and gambling industries, court appearances, training, partying and twitter, I don’t know how he has the time to do all that.
 
fortheo said:
Lol at conor trying to delay it yet again. First he delayed it for the chandler fight, then he tried to delay it for some boxing match but the judge is finally making him show up
I am curious how much damages the Plaintiff is asking for, it’s either a lot of money or Mcgregor is set on having a trial.

It’s rare that these money damages cases with rich people go to trial I think.
 
koa pomaikai said:
I think he skips on the training these days haha

Very true tho.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Is this the same alleged victim who was getting attacked multiple times by arson, vandal, and some weird masked guys in her home with knives?

This one


www.mmamania.com

Woman suing Conor McGregor suffers home invasion from masked intruders, victim hospitalized with stab wounds

The woman who filed a lawsuit against Conor McGregor was the victim of a home invasion in Dublin where masked invaders sent her partner to the hospital with stab wounds.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
 
fortheo said:
www.mmamania.com

Woman suing Conor McGregor suffers home invasion from masked intruders, victim hospitalized with stab wounds

The woman who filed a lawsuit against Conor McGregor was the victim of a home invasion in Dublin where masked invaders sent her partner to the hospital with stab wounds.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
Plaintiff dropped the money civil case a while go, there were two criminal investigations, both dropped ( one by Spain and then Ireland )

It was a pretty crazy case the person allegedly swam in the ocean to escape Mcgregor and had to swim to get rescued by another boat. It was alleged Mcgregor went crazy on the boat with violence that she had to dive off.

cagesidepress.com

Lawsuit Over Alleged Yacht Assault by Conor McGregor Dropped

A lawsuit brought against UFC superstar Conor McGregor by an Irish woman claiming to have been assaulted on the fighter's yacht last summer has been dropped by the plaintiff.
cagesidepress.com cagesidepress.com
 
koa pomaikai said:
cagesidepress.com

Lawsuit Over Alleged Yacht Assault by Conor McGregor Dropped

A lawsuit brought against UFC superstar Conor McGregor by an Irish woman claiming to have been assaulted on the fighter's yacht last summer has been dropped by the plaintiff.
cagesidepress.com cagesidepress.com
Makes sense though. Imagine being on a boat commandeered by Conor. You'd be at his whim and mercy.
 
