Old news! Conor McGregor shrugs off latest lawsuit — ‘I was cleared’ Conor McGregor lawsuit does not appear to be a distraction for the "Notorious" headliner, who return against Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23 on Fight Island.

Conor McGregor won't face charges after sexual assault claim - BBC News Prosecutors drop their inquiry into a woman's allegation the UFC fighter attacked her at a Miami arena.

Court confirms woman's damages claim against Conor McGregor for next month The woman's claim against Mr McGregor is one of two initiated against the sportsman over events alleged to have taken place in 2018 in Dublin

This is a money damages civil lawsuit, the criminal case was not charged after police took security/dna evidence.Mcgregor was cleared of wrong doing by the police back in 2021 but it did not stop a civil lawsuitA similar situation happened with an alleged sexual assault in Florida, which the investigators found the allegation to be inconsistent and refused to bring charges. But it did not stop an attempt to sue Mcgregor for money.The trial is set for November 5th for the alleged sexual assault in Dublin. Mcgregor has denied all charges and has not financially settled with Plaintiff and this case is set for trial.