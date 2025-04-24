Canadian world junior player asked woman whether she had gone to police after alleged sexual assault Text messages between player, woman shown to The Globe and Mail by lawyers for seven unnamed members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team

Sexual assault trial going on in Canada from a sexual encounter that took place in 2018 involving five male hockey players and a female complainant.Unusually, immediately after the encounter, the complainant was on video stating she was sober, it was all consensual, and that she enjoyed herself. Reportedly, she states verbatim: "“Are you recording me? Ok, good. It was all consensual. You are so paranoid, holy. I enjoyed it, it was fine. It was all consensual. I am so sober, that’s why I can’t do this right now.”The next day, the woman had a change of heart, apparently after having talked with her mother. The below is apparently a text exchange between herself and one of the players she had sex with:“Did u go to the police after Sunday?” the player wrote at 11:26 a.m.“I talked to my mom about it and she called I think but I told her not to. I don’t want anything bad to come of it so I told her to stop,” the woman wrote at 11:53 a.m.“You said you were having fun??” the player wrote at 11:55 a.m.“I was really drunk, didn’t feel good about it at all after. But I’m not trying to get anyone in trouble, I know I was in the wrong too,” the woman wrote at 11:58 a.m.While the police initially investigated, they determined there was insufficient grounds to lay charges.That was until the woman sued hockey Canada over the events, the settlement of which received significant attention.This settlement caused outrage, prompting the crown to re-open charges against the hockey players, leading to the present trial, in which the crown has argued that the fact that the complainant said, "it was all consensual", is not evidence of consent.