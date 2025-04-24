  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law Canada Gripped by Sexual Assault Trial Involving Five Hockey Players

EndlessCritic

EndlessCritic

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
38,265
Reaction score
33,586
www.theglobeandmail.com

Canadian world junior player asked woman whether she had gone to police after alleged sexual assault

Text messages between player, woman shown to The Globe and Mail by lawyers for seven unnamed members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team
www.theglobeandmail.com www.theglobeandmail.com
www.nytimes.com

Crown delivers opening remarks in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial: ‘They just did what they wanted’

Crown attorney Heather Donkers made opening statements on Wednesday in Ontario Superior Court in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
www.tsn.ca

Lawyers for players linked to alleged sexual assault to give NHL videos, text messages | TSN

As the NHL pursues its investigation into an alleged 2018 sexual assault involving eight former Canadian Hockey League players, lawyers for the players plan to turn over to the league two videos filmed with a cellphone during and after the incident, as well as 35 text messages sent between the...
www.tsn.ca www.tsn.ca

Sexual assault trial going on in Canada from a sexual encounter that took place in 2018 involving five male hockey players and a female complainant.

Unusually, immediately after the encounter, the complainant was on video stating she was sober, it was all consensual, and that she enjoyed herself. Reportedly, she states verbatim: "“Are you recording me? Ok, good. It was all consensual. You are so paranoid, holy. I enjoyed it, it was fine. It was all consensual. I am so sober, that’s why I can’t do this right now.”

The next day, the woman had a change of heart, apparently after having talked with her mother. The below is apparently a text exchange between herself and one of the players she had sex with:

“Did u go to the police after Sunday?” the player wrote at 11:26 a.m.

“I talked to my mom about it and she called I think but I told her not to. I don’t want anything bad to come of it so I told her to stop,” the woman wrote at 11:53 a.m.

“You said you were having fun??” the player wrote at 11:55 a.m.

“I was really drunk, didn’t feel good about it at all after. But I’m not trying to get anyone in trouble, I know I was in the wrong too,” the woman wrote at 11:58 a.m.


While the police initially investigated, they determined there was insufficient grounds to lay charges.

That was until the woman sued hockey Canada over the events, the settlement of which received significant attention.

www.tsn.ca

Hockey Canada, CHL settle lawsuit over alleged sexual assault involving World Junior players - TSN.ca

A woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players, including members of Canada’s gold medal-winning 2017-18 World Junior team, has agreed to drop a lawsuit against the players, Hockey Canada, and the CHL after reaching a settlement.
www.tsn.ca www.tsn.ca

This settlement caused outrage, prompting the crown to re-open charges against the hockey players, leading to the present trial, in which the crown has argued that the fact that the complainant said, "it was all consensual", is not evidence of consent.
 
i'm not surprised the Canadians are into this one....lts the most friendly rape story I've heard in a while...plus its got hokey that by itself probably gets their moose going.
 
Not. Fucking. Guilty.

All of them.

These guys should sue the fuck out of the prosecutors. Their lives ruined and millions of dollars lost.

Sue the fuck out of CBC. They reveled in it and their coverage was horrendously biased against them.

Sue this fucking EM slut who just gets to remain anonymous though the whole thing and gets to go on like nothing happened.

Disgusting.

Oilers should bring Carter home. Redemption tour starts now.
 
I don’t understand how this case can possibly go forward. On camera consenting, then the next day admitting she was drunk and into it at the time and now regretting it.
 
Blayt7hh said:
I don’t understand how this case can possibly go forward. On camera consenting, then the next day admitting she was drunk and into it at the time and now regretting it.
Click to expand...

This is the first I've heard of this but if this is an accurate summary of events those boys deserve a nationally broadcast apology and to be paid big time. She and whoever pushed forward with prosecution deserve to be punished big time too
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GreatSaintGuillotine
Law Military Freezes Sexual Assault Prevention Training in Response to Anti DEI EO
2
Replies
35
Views
838
Crazy Source
Crazy Source

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,513
Messages
57,605,540
Members
175,768
Latest member
zuffazombie

Share this page

Back
Top