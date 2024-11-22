News *** Conor McGregor Found Civilly Liable for 2018 Sexual Assault MEGA THREAD ***

www.rte.ie

Nikita Hand wins sexual assault case against McGregor

Follow coverage of today's developments in the civil action being taken by Nikita Hand against Conor McGregor and James Lawrence.
The money is a drop in the ocean to him but hopefully the damage to his reputation is irreparable and hopefully the Irish garda pick it up as a criminal case again.

 
16:46
Mr McGregor is sitting with his mother Margaret on one side of him and his fiancée Dee Devlin on the other side.
We are awaiting the jury.
There is near silence in the packed court room.
Motherfucker brought his mom with him to prove he's a good boy, how can the jury do this
 
VAfan said:
'civil rape', now there's a contradiction in terms.

conor's like trump, you have to just hope he eventually goes to jail.
the difference is that trump's charges were all fake, not that I care much, it's all theatre.

conor's charges at this point are just a money grab. we already know conor is a scumbag.
 
You have such good morals considering the person you're worshipping in your av.
 
Holy shit this is a new low for Conor. I hope the victim is a bit more at peace. Sad times.
 
