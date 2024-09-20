Media Merab gives his thoughts about Umar Nurmagomedov & his push from UFC

svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
16,821
Reaction score
65,142
Translation:

"This was right after the fight with Peter Yan. I thought he wanted to congratulate me, but it turned out he wanted to challenge me to a fight. The next day, UFC sent me a contract for this fight, and basically, everyone was setting me up. I was expected to fight again in two months against a strong, unranked fighter, when I wouldn't even have time to rest or prepare for a new fight. I had won nine consecutive fights. I was ranked number one. Umar was driven by big ambitions and sports disrespect towards me.

Georgians, just so you know, this guy is not on my level and doesn’t deserve a fight with me. However, because he's Khabib’s cousin, wears the same white papakha (traditional hat), is undefeated, and has financial backing from Arab sheikhs who sponsor the UFC, UFC is pushing him. They even set him up with the number two-ranked fighter to solidify his ranking.

In short, UFC wants him to become champion because it will be financially beneficial for the organization. That’s why I'm ready to fight him next and accept the challenge. I'll teach him a lesson in respect too..."
Click to expand...

 
Umar is exhibiting Nurmagomedov privilege.

Merab is the champion we need and deserve. He went through the trenches and claimed his rightful throne.

He’s willing to fight the privileged Dagestani even though the Dagestani doesn’t deserve the title shot.

Merab is the stuff of legends, some people are just too ignorant to realize what they are witnessing.
 
Sounds like he accepts. It's an interesting fight. More interesting than watching Merab ragdoll another striker for 5 rounds.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
He’s willing to fight the privileged Dagestani even though the Dagestani doesn’t deserve the title shot.
Click to expand...

Nah you should pivot to "he didn't deserve to fight Sandhagen" instead, more people would agree with that. Anybody who beat Sandhagen that night would've deserved a title shot regardless of what they did prior, ie if Patchy Mix was signed to the UFC and he fought him instead he would deserve a title shot too.
 
i dont mind umar fighting next. nobody has dominated sandhagen l like that in a while.

diego lopes shot from #14 to #3 with his win. i dont think anyone would complain about him getting a TS next
 
and has financial backing from Arab sheikhs who sponsor the UFC, UFC is pushing him.
Click to expand...

I only know one UFC undefeated fighter who was sponsored by Arab royalty.

And he got mysteriously cut when he was an inch from the title shot.

rrrrrw.PNG


Dagestani privilege at play amirite?

Remember how Khabib and Islam had to string together 10 win streaks to reach the title? Those damn prevailed Dagestanis...
 
PulsingJones said:
I only know one UFC undefeated fighter who was sponsored by Arab royalty.

And he got mysteriously cut when he was an inch from the title shot.

View attachment 1063650


Dagestani privilege at play amirite?

Remember how Khabib and Islam had to string together 10 win streaks to reach the title? Those damn prevailed Dagestanis...
Click to expand...
Playing stupid is NEVER a good look.

But keep on keeping on, buddeh.
 
Yes Yes and Yes....I am all aboard the Merab wagon now.
 
SuperAlly said:
lol, Sean got beat
Click to expand...
What does Sean have to do with this ? Real fans want to see the best fight the best , but this guys just whines - I never saw a preemptive duck before Merab , the whole week before his title fight he was just talking about how he doesn't want to fight Umar.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

rstringer
News Merab already ducking Umar
5 6 7
Replies
136
Views
2K
Hezekiah
H
krelianx
Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy
Replies
15
Views
271
agibmxmma
agibmxmma
krelianx
Sean's path to GOATness - Merab, Umar, Topuria
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid
AldoStillGoat
Merab will wipe the floor with Umar if they fight
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
fortheo
fortheo
Goutfather
petr yan vs. umar nurmagodov
2 3
Replies
53
Views
798
Goutfather
Goutfather

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,781
Messages
56,215,979
Members
175,111
Latest member
immensebyword89

Share this page

Back
Top