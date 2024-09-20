"This was right after the fight with Peter Yan. I thought he wanted to congratulate me, but it turned out he wanted to challenge me to a fight. The next day, UFC sent me a contract for this fight, and basically, everyone was setting me up. I was expected to fight again in two months against a strong, unranked fighter, when I wouldn't even have time to rest or prepare for a new fight. I had won nine consecutive fights. I was ranked number one. Umar was driven by big ambitions and sports disrespect towards me.



Georgians, just so you know, this guy is not on my level and doesn’t deserve a fight with me. However, because he's Khabib’s cousin, wears the same white papakha (traditional hat), is undefeated, and has financial backing from Arab sheikhs who sponsor the UFC, UFC is pushing him. They even set him up with the number two-ranked fighter to solidify his ranking.



In short, UFC wants him to become champion because it will be financially beneficial for the organization. That’s why I'm ready to fight him next and accept the challenge. I'll teach him a lesson in respect too..."