Why was Merab deluded enough to think he'd get Conor/O'Malley type treatment?

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
638
Reaction score
1,704
This is what puzzles me most about his campaign not to fight Umar, why did the least marketable or exciting fighter male champion in the UFC somehow think he was going to get diva treatment and escape the UFC's matchmaking?

He just made himself look scared of Umar for no reason, and yeah I heard the "story" from Dana that he finally went into the UFC office and demanded the fight, but let's be realisitic, that's beside the point I'm making about him acting like deluded diva, and he prob finally woke up to the reality that the UFC and the fans wanted this fight next and there was not a damn thing he could do but give up his title to stop it.
 
Going from relative obscurity to champ is jarring, a big change to Merab’s life; I don’t begrudge him acting out a little bit. Happy the right fight got made.
 
He thought he could be the next Nate Diaz after Diaz beat Conor.
 
Happens to a lot of these guys. Tyron Woodley expected the Conor treatment but never got it, even after calling Dana and UFC racist.
 
Merab is the wrong kind of Caucasian... which is ironic🤣
<Y2JSmirk>
 
MarioLemieux said:
This is what puzzles me most about his campaign not to fight Umar, why did the least marketable or exciting fighter male champion in the UFC somehow think he was going to get diva treatment and escape the UFC's matchmaking?

He just made himself look scared of Umar for no reason, and yeah I heard the "story" from Dana that he finally went into the UFC office and demanded the fight, but let's be realisitic, that's beside the point I'm making about him acting like deluded diva, and he prob finally woke up to the reality that the UFC and the fans wanted this fight next and there was not a damn thing he could do but give up his title to stop it.
Click to expand...

This is what happens when the echo chamber of eastern european wrestling nuthuggers leads a fighter to believe he's the greatest thing that ever happened to the UFC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

krelianx
Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy
Replies
15
Views
534
agibmxmma
agibmxmma
krelianx
Sean's path to GOATness - Merab, Umar, Topuria
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid
FlyingDeathKick
Why are people so high on Umar
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
3K
fightfan70
fightfan70
TerraRayzing
Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
5K
wrb
W
TerraRayzing
Was Merab concussed at the press conference?
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
Ser das Trevas
Ser das Trevas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,013
Messages
56,618,496
Members
175,315
Latest member
GrandFIght98

Share this page

Back
Top