Why was Merab deluded enough to think he'd get Conor/O'Malley type treatment?

This is what puzzles me most about his campaign not to fight Umar, why did the least marketable or exciting fighter male champion in the UFC somehow think he was going to get diva treatment and escape the UFC's matchmaking?



He just made himself look scared of Umar for no reason, and yeah I heard the "story" from Dana that he finally went into the UFC office and demanded the fight, but let's be realisitic, that's beside the point I'm making about him acting like deluded diva, and he prob finally woke up to the reality that the UFC and the fans wanted this fight next and there was not a damn thing he could do but give up his title to stop it.