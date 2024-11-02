











I don’t want to disrespect Merab. If I somehow did, then I have no problem apologizing. He’s someone who came up from the very bottom and became a champion. His journey deserves respect. He’s a true hard worker. Between him and me, it’s only about the championship belt. There’s no reason for any insults. When our fight is scheduled, we’ll find out who’s stronger, and that’s all there is to it.







If I’m lying about anything, you can ask the UFC. The UFC asked me if I was ready to fight for the belt on December 7, and I said yes. The only date I declined was March, because Ramadan is the entire month. I’m not asking anyone to accept my beliefs or to accommodate me. I’m a realist. I understand that by making this choice, I may lose my chance to fight for the title, and I’ll deal with the consequences myself.I think that if Merab fights someone in March, he won’t be ready to face me until December 2025. But if they let me fight him in May, then as long as I’m healthy, I’ll be ready to fight twice more before the end of the year.



Real talk from a real one - let’s put all the BS narratives to bed.



If you’re going to talk the talk then walk the walk.