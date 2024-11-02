Media Umar Spitting Facts at Merab

I don’t want to disrespect Merab. If I somehow did, then I have no problem apologizing. He’s someone who came up from the very bottom and became a champion. His journey deserves respect. He’s a true hard worker. Between him and me, it’s only about the championship belt. There’s no reason for any insults. When our fight is scheduled, we’ll find out who’s stronger, and that’s all there is to it.



If I’m lying about anything, you can ask the UFC. The UFC asked me if I was ready to fight for the belt on December 7, and I said yes. The only date I declined was March, because Ramadan is the entire month. I’m not asking anyone to accept my beliefs or to accommodate me. I’m a realist. I understand that by making this choice, I may lose my chance to fight for the title, and I’ll deal with the consequences myself.I think that if Merab fights someone in March, he won’t be ready to face me until December 2025. But if they let me fight him in May, then as long as I’m healthy, I’ll be ready to fight twice more before the end of the year.

Real talk from a real one - let’s put all the BS narratives to bed.

If you’re going to talk the talk then walk the walk.
 
''A champion is someone who’s the strongest, who’s willing to fight anyone''
That's why Merab is the champ
 
I don't blame Merab. I allow him to duck Umar to the best of his ability. I said it before but only acceptable duck that I've seen. My line for this fight is

Umar -400
Merab +300

You go through all that to get the title, then fight Umar? Fuck that. I wouldn't wanna do it either.
 
I think Merab is just trying to sell their inevitable showdown by creating a beef. People forget Merab likes to talk shit and sell his fights.
 
13Seconds said:
I think Merab is just trying to sell their inevitable showdown by creating a beef. People forget Merab likes to talk shit and sell his fights.
That was the first thing that entered my mind way back when he did that walk-off mid interview when someone brought up Umar
 
JustOnce said:
I don't blame Merab. I allow him to duck Umar to the best of his ability. I said it before but only acceptable duck that I've seen. My line for this fight is

Umar -400
Merab +300

You go through all that to get the title, then fight Umar? Fuck that. I wouldn't wanna do it either.
Merab is a helluva guy to overlook. This a tough fight. I look forward to it.
 
13Seconds said:
Merab is a helluva guy to overlook. This a tough fight. I look forward to it.
i'm not overlooking him. i just think Umar is a better polished version of him. If it wasn't that, i would put Merab at more +200, i'd think line would be somewhere there
 
Wtf is he talking about? Merab is the champ, Umar accommodates to his schedule not the other way around, no one is forcing him to do some retarded ass fast in March.
 
JustOnce said:
I don't blame Merab. I allow him to duck Umar to the best of his ability. I said it before but only acceptable duck that I've seen. My line for this fight is

Umar -400
Merab +300

You go through all that to get the title, then fight Umar? Fuck that. I wouldn't wanna do it either.
It’s similar to the situation with Belal. He worked his ass off to finally get his hands on the belt and who do they give him for his first title defense? Shavkat.
 
I think Merab just has a chip on his shoulder because he had the most ridiculous road to a title-shot, had to go on a 10-fight win streak with 3 ex-champs in a row to get it finally.

Meanwhile Umar only had a 6-fight win-streak and beat one top-5 guy (#2 Sandhagen, who he worked in the stand-up, which is impressive as everyone pegged Umar as only a wrestler/grappler).

What led to Merab's situation were things that were partly his own fault - his style is he's a "weaponized cardio" fighter that almost never finishes anyone (1 against a semi-washed Moraes in 13 fights) and he wouldn't fight his teammate Aljo, which got him stuck in the weeds for years (understandable position for him to take, but he still played a role in delaying his shot).

It's not Umar's fault his last name is Nurmagamedov or that the UFC signed huge deals with the UAE/Saudi and need big Muslim stars as champs/contenders to push the sport in those regions.

It's basically just jealously when you get to the core of it, all without acknowledging that his style/refusal to fight Aljo played a role in delaying his title opportunity for so long.
 
JustOnce said:
I don't blame Merab. I allow him to duck Umar to the best of his ability. I said it before but only acceptable duck that I've seen. My line for this fight is

Umar -400
Merab +300

You go through all that to get the title, then fight Umar? Fuck that. I wouldn't wanna do it either.
Wanna be the best then fight the best.
 
richardjohnson said:
It’s similar to the situation with Belal. He worked his ass off to finally get his hands on the belt and who do they give him for his first title defense? Shavkat.
Same situation though - who else is there?

Shavkhat is 6-0 in UFC with 6 finishes, 18-0 overall with 18 finishes.

Leon just lost the title (doesn't deserve a rematch with his performance), Usman lost 3 in a row (and two title fights in a row), JDM on the edge of deserving it but best win is late finish of Burns in a fight he was losing, Brady doesn't have enough big wins/name value, Colby is 0-3 in title fights and coming off a loss to Leon.

You work with what you've got in some divisions, the way the UFC runs shit you've got so much rank-squatting going on that it's tough to get new blood into the top 5 as is.
 
Pechan said:
Wtf is he talking about? Merab is the champ, Umar accommodates to his schedule not the other way around, no one is forcing him to do some retarded ass fast in March.
Retarded ass fast? <Neil01>
 
Pechan said:
Wtf is he talking about? Merab is the champ, Umar accommodates to his schedule not the other way around, no one is forcing him to do some retarded ass fast in March.
Did you even read the tweets? He literally says he doesn’t expect anyone to accommodate to his schedule and even acknowledges that he may lose his opportunity to fight for the belt because of Ramadan and he has no issue facing those consequences.
 
richardjohnson said:
It’s similar to the situation with Belal. He worked his ass off to finally get his hands on the belt and who do they give him for his first title defense? Shavkat.
Umar is tougher fight.

Belal just need to do what he did against Leon. Still got Shavkat but not the same.
 
usernamee said:
That was the first thing that entered my mind way back when he did that walk-off mid interview when someone brought up Umar
That video was hilarious. When Merab walks away from the camera we can really see how short he is.
 
richardjohnson said:
Did you even read the tweets? He literally says he doesn’t expect anyone to accommodate to his schedule and even acknowledges that he may lose his opportunity to fight for the belt because of Ramadan and he has no issue facing those consequences.
Reading comprehension isn’t the strong suit of a lot of posters out in these streets.
 
Red Lantern said:
That video was hilarious. When Merab walks away from the camera we can really see how short he is.
lol, I picture him going to his pickup truck and pulls a step ladder out from the back to awkwardly use it to get into the front seat and once seated you see him use the electrical chair raiser to boost him up from below the window until he's high enough to see all the while the camera still films him
 
