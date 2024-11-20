  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jon Jones can't fight off the back foot

Gus exploited this and Reyes beat him by making him move backwards. Stipe's corner was SCREAMING at him to close the distance when Jones turned and ran away. If Aspinall can get him moving backwards from the opening bell, he should have a lot of success. If he stands there and lets Jones kick out his knees, he's going to end up like Stipe. If I were Jones (who always works on a 'signature' move for each fight) I would definitely work on some kind of counter or take down off the back foot, because that's where he's going to be a lot and that's where he is most vulnerable. If I were Tom, I'd work on takedowns of my own. We haven't see Jones on the bottom, It's my guess he's not all that great from there.
 
'ok Dom we are going to sprint at Jon for the opening 3 rounds with pot shots and hope the judges see it our way... then just try not to die in rounds 4 and 5'
 
Probably true, but it's easier said than done.

Charging at Jon is not without its risks.

Guy is a buzzsaw of kicks, knees and elbows and eye pokes.

Tom might be able to overwhelm him with his blitz, but he does need to be careful charging in.
 
It's fascinating both jon and tom have a DairyQueen loss on their record...
{<jimmies}
From using 12-6 elbows.

Weird.
 
