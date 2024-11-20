Jon Jones can't fight off the back foot

Gus exploited this and Reyes beat him by making him move backwards. Stipe's corner was SCREAMING at him to close the distance when Jones turned and ran away. If Aspinall can get him moving backwards from the opening bell, he should have a lot of success. If he stands there and lets Jones kick out his knees, he's going to end up like Stipe. If I were Jones (who always works on a 'signature' move for each fight) I would definitely work on some kind of counter or take down off the back foot, because that's where he's going to be a lot and that's where he is most vulnerable. If I were Tom, I'd work on takedowns of my own. We haven't see Jones on the bottom, It's my guess he's not all that great from there.