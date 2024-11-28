In which fights Jones fought of his back foot?

If I correctly remember, Jones fought of his back foot only in 5 fights at max – Sonnen (short fight, but still), Glover, DC 1, DC 2, Gus 2. Only in these fights the former stat “advancing” would be not in Jones favor. Or Im mistaken?

Interesting, that 2 of these fights are rematches and in rematches he won much more dominant than in first fights. So, maybe fighting of his back foot would be very good gameplan, while instinctively in first fights Jones tend to advance more. How do you think?