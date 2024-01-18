BoxerMaurits
Co-main event of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk:
The winner here could face the winner of Beterbiev-Bivol next.
Difficult to tell.Opetaia will be more dominant this time.
I'd rather see Biv/Biev winner face Benavidez, seems like a no brainer if Benavidez is fighting at LHW and has already talked fighting Bivol. Beyond this, Bivol is a small 175er who's talked making 168lbs. Jai is big, young and heavy handed...it's a tough dude to face going up. Briedis 2 is zzzz though, Briedis was old and past it when Jai beat him the first time and now a rematch? Yuck. The Gassiev, Usyk days were a lot better than current CW.
1. Benavidez should be at LHW yes, but he's at SMW currently, so there's no guarantee Benavidez would fight the winner of Biev-Bivol.
2. Briedis 2 zzzz? You do realize Briedis snapped Jai's jaw in two places right? I know he's not in his prime anymore but come on.
Agreed. I enjoyed cruiserweight more back then when it had a prime Usyk, Briedis, and Gassiev. Especially with that first season of the World Boxing Super Series.The Gassiev, Usyk days were a lot better than current CW.
The Super 6 tournament at SMW was my favorite tourney within the last 15 years. The Super Series (WBSS) isn't quite as good but that first season of their cruiserweight tourney was fun. The second season was good too but not the same. Yeah, Opetaia needs more challengers that are capable of actually testing him.Really enjoyed the Andre Ward and Usyk super series tournaments, followed both guys through the Olympics too. I like Jai, fun and talented guy but man he needs some challenges. Especially since at CW he's got an easy 5 years of prime left.
Waiting for Paulo Aokusa to be a thing. Looked world class vs GonzalezOh I really hope this happens, 2 great fights. Opetaia isn’t a big CW. I don’t think he’ll have a large size advantage over either guy and outside of breidis he has no competition at the weight. The rest of the CW division is pony
Broken nose might only to make Briedis more aggressive. He had damaged Opetaia really serisously: broken and dislocated jaw, damaged hand and shoulder...Yeah Aokuso looks legit, I'm not sure when his next fight is planned for but he looks legit.
As for this fight I thought their first encounter was quite close. I know Opetaia had a broken jaw but I thought Briedis got a broken nose early? Either way Opetaia seems to be getting better and Briedis probably older so you'd back Jai here.
As for this fight I thought their first encounter was quite close. I know Opetaia had a broken jaw but I thought Briedis got a broken nose early? Either way Opetaia seems to be getting better and Briedis probably older so you'd back Jai here.