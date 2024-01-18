News Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis 2 set for February 17 in Saudi Arabia

Who wins the rematch?

  • Jai Opetaia

    Votes: 6 100.0%

  • Mairis Briedis

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Marko Atanasovik said:
Opetaia will be more dominant this time.
Click to expand...
Difficult to tell.
Opetaia should use a lot of movement in out and qucikly in order to score points on cards and not attempt to stop Briedis.
Briedis loves opponents who are going to press him back and to finish with hook or half hook to head and hates movers lurking just to score points win....it was historical for his am KB and boxing and pro boxing.
He is a bit brittle handed boxer and is like calculating snake.
If hands are in good condition he might punch like Best version of Povetkin. If no, he will go for win on cards and pull back a lot ....
While I'm not sure even does he train anymore IRL....lazy mode and tired.
Gas tank anyway is considerably better than Usyk might dream...

He also had damaged Opetaia and not only chin ....and till rehabs in row.
While I agree that Opetaia had won this one ....it is risky fight for Opetaia too.


Briedis level to be snake is easy to see when he played half idiot in his pro boxing HW debut and in fight vs Durodola....
While when he get fight vs Huck he didn't had paid sanctioning fees for one from 2 belts.
Cos for him IMHO money is more worth than anything else...

So will see....
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
The winner here could face the winner of Beterbiev-Bivol next.

Turki Alalshikh Wants Beterbiev-Bivol Winner To Move Up To Cruiserweight, Face Opetaia Next
Click to expand...

I'd rather see Biv/Biev winner face Benavidez, seems like a no brainer if Benavidez is fighting at LHW and has already talked fighting Bivol. Beyond this, Bivol is a small 175er who's talked making 168lbs. Jai is big, young and heavy handed...it's a tough dude to face going up. Briedis 2 is zzzz though, Briedis was old and past it when Jai beat him the first time and now a rematch? Yuck. The Gassiev, Usyk days were a lot better than current CW.
 
HuskySamoan said:
I'd rather see Biv/Biev winner face Benavidez, seems like a no brainer if Benavidez is fighting at LHW and has already talked fighting Bivol. Beyond this, Bivol is a small 175er who's talked making 168lbs. Jai is big, young and heavy handed...it's a tough dude to face going up. Briedis 2 is zzzz though, Briedis was old and past it when Jai beat him the first time and now a rematch? Yuck. The Gassiev, Usyk days were a lot better than current CW.
Click to expand...

1. Benavidez should be at LHW yes, but he's at SMW currently, so there's no guarantee Benavidez would fight the winner of Biev-Bivol.

2. Briedis 2 zzzz? You do realize Briedis snapped Jai's jaw in two places right? I know he's not in his prime anymore but come on.
 
HuskySamoan said:
I'd rather see Biv/Biev winner face Benavidez, seems like a no brainer if Benavidez is fighting at LHW and has already talked fighting Bivol. Beyond this, Bivol is a small 175er who's talked making 168lbs. Jai is big, young and heavy handed...it's a tough dude to face going up. Briedis 2 is zzzz though, Briedis was old and past it when Jai beat him the first time and now a rematch? Yuck. The Gassiev, Usyk days were a lot better than current CW.
Click to expand...

I felt this way with canelo vs ggg 3 but the difference is breidis is the only worthwhile challenge to opataia. Damn shame gassiev moved up. He’s done nothing at HW but he’d still be a problem for anyone at CW. Top 3 at least
 
Nova44 said:
1. Benavidez should be at LHW yes, but he's at SMW currently, so there's no guarantee Benavidez would fight the winner of Biev-Bivol.

2. Briedis 2 zzzz? You do realize Briedis snapped Jai's jaw in two places right? I know he's not in his prime anymore but come on.
Click to expand...

I do know and it was a competitive fight but beating a 38 year old and then rematching when they're 39, far from compelling. Briedis has always been incredibly inactive for half a decade.
 
Turki is the Santa Clause of boxing. This is a monster co-main event.

Opetaia normally should win convincingly this time out. But Briedis is good and and can still punch despite his age so you can never write him off.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Agreed. I enjoyed cruiserweight more back then when it had a prime Usyk, Briedis, and Gassiev. Especially with that first season of the World Boxing Super Series.
Click to expand...

Really enjoyed the Andre Ward and Usyk super series tournaments, followed both guys through the Olympics too. I like Jai, fun and talented guy but man he needs some challenges. Especially since at CW he's got an easy 5 years of prime left.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Really enjoyed the Andre Ward and Usyk super series tournaments, followed both guys through the Olympics too. I like Jai, fun and talented guy but man he needs some challenges. Especially since at CW he's got an easy 5 years of prime left.
Click to expand...
The Super 6 tournament at SMW was my favorite tourney within the last 15 years. The Super Series (WBSS) isn't quite as good but that first season of their cruiserweight tourney was fun. The second season was good too but not the same. Yeah, Opetaia needs more challengers that are capable of actually testing him.
 
Jonny Ninja said:
Oh I really hope this happens, 2 great fights. Opetaia isn’t a big CW. I don’t think he’ll have a large size advantage over either guy and outside of breidis he has no competition at the weight. The rest of the CW division is pony
Click to expand...
Waiting for Paulo Aokusa to be a thing. Looked world class vs Gonzalez
 
borntoloseNOT said:
Waiting for Paulo Aokusa to be a thing. Looked world class vs Gonzalez
Click to expand...

Yeah Aokuso looks legit, I'm not sure when his next fight is planned for but he looks legit.

As for this fight I thought their first encounter was quite close. I know Opetaia had a broken jaw but I thought Briedis got a broken nose early? Either way Opetaia seems to be getting better and Briedis probably older so you'd back Jai here.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Yeah Aokuso looks legit, I'm not sure when his next fight is planned for but he looks legit.

As for this fight I thought their first encounter was quite close. I know Opetaia had a broken jaw but I thought Briedis got a broken nose early? Either way Opetaia seems to be getting better and Briedis probably older so you'd back Jai here.
Click to expand...
Broken nose might only to make Briedis more aggressive. He had damaged Opetaia really serisously: broken and dislocated jaw, damaged hand and shoulder...

While I think that Opetaia should win this one IF will play movers game in out and go for win on cards. Briedis hates movers attempting to score win on cards and loves guys who are going for KO win.
Vs Dorticos he had threw just few punches with full power ...
Vs Glowacki IMHO the same.
Gevor fight was boring nightmare ....
Mann : Super predictable fight......

Depends from hands condition. WBSS2 had hesitant to throw briedis version .....dunno how he get lic re activated...for WBSS2...

__
Briedis also now is more about his attempts in politic and business scene....and lazy...
Gas tank will be enough even for 15 rounds still...
 
HuskySamoan said:
I do know and it was a competitive fight but beating a 38 year old and then rematching when they're 39, far from compelling. Briedis has always been incredibly inactive for half a decade.
Click to expand...
He is member of board in 2 LLC type companies, does have some mortgage properties.
He was candidate for parliament elections but then didn't had get elected.
He had repeated attempt in municipal elections for Riga city council. It is eurozone city with in reality approx 800 000 inhabitants.

Looks that he had been elected. However political party he represents had get just 6.937% in Rix city municipal elections and this party is pro Kremlin oriented.
At least he will have warranted additional income next 4 years if will sign up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll Poll
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Usyk vs. Fury 2: Reignited 12/21 11AM ET (DAZN)
64 65 66
Replies
1K
Views
29K
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
News Usyk-Fury 2 PPV Buys & Gate
Replies
8
Views
693
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)Boxing: 12.21 6pm ET Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
140
helax
helax
Versez
Media Is Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 the best Boxing card in modern boxing history ?
Replies
15
Views
699
Intermission
Intermission
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
News Top 12 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing: Mythical rankings starring Usyk, Inoue, Crawford
Replies
16
Views
738
Boxiana
Boxiana

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,462
Messages
57,403,498
Members
175,692
Latest member
SoftGi

Share this page

Back
Top