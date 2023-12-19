Yeritsyan vs. Quinton Randall Set For February 23, 360 Promotions UFC Fight Pass

Hollywood Fight Nights returns to the Chumash Casino Resort on February 23, headlined by a ten-round main event featuring undefeated Gor Yeritsyan, (17-0, 14 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA battling Quinton Randall, (13-1-1, 3 KOs), of Houston, TX for the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight...
Hollywood Fight Nights returns to the Chumash Casino Resort on February 23, headlined by a ten-round main event featuring undefeated Gor Yeritsyan, (17-0, 14 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA battling Quinton Randall, (13-1-1, 3 KOs), of Houston, TX for the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight title, broadcast globally on UFC Fight Pass.

Said promoter Tom Loeffler, “We are very excited about bringing more world-class boxing to the Chumash Casino Resort once again. Chumash is a tremendous property, in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, that boasts a rich boxing history.”

“Gor Yeritsyan vs Quinton Randall is a great matchup for the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight title. Gor is undefeated and coming off of a big win at Madison Square Garden last month. He’s in very tough against Quinton Randall who’s coming to win the title and take Gor’s undefeated record away from him.”
 
Knockout Artist Cain Sandoval, (11-0, 11 KOs), of Sacramento, CA will face another tough test in a scheduled ten-round super lightweight clash against battle-tested veteran Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina, (22-5, 9 KOs), of Norwalk, CA on Friday, February 23 at the Chumash Casino Resort and broadcast globally on UFC Fight Pass.

Sandoval vs. Molina serves as the chief support to the highly anticipated Hollywood Fight Nights event headlined by the ten-round battle between undefeated Gor Yeritsyan, (17-0, 14 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA and Quinton Randall, (13-1-1, 3 KOs), of Houston, TX for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title.

“This is Cain’s fourth fight on UFC Fight Pass and the feedback from the fans and media to his performances, particularly his recent knockout of Wesley Ferrer, has been sensational,” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions.
 
