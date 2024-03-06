RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Ngannou vs Joshua Discussion 11AM ET/8AM PT, 3/8 DAZN PPV

pH3AeGI.jpeg


Joshua vs. Ngannou: Knockout Chaos
Friday 03.08.2024 at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT
U.S. Broadcast: DAZN
Venue: Kingdom Arena
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Enclosure: Ring
Boxing Bouts: 10

MAIN EVENT RINGWALKS EXPECTED AT 6PM ET (Not Confirmed)

Main Card – DAZN PPV
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis N’Gannou
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball
Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov
Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain
Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena
Roman Fury vs. Martin Švarc

Preliminary Card – YouTube
Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene
Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores
Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres


LIVE PRELIMS:



Francis Ngannou didn't get the win in his first trip to the professional boxing ring, but that didn't stop the former UFC heavyweight champion from shocking the world. Ngannou, who dropped Tyson Fury en route to losing a narrow split decision, returns to the ring to face another former world champion when he takes on Anthony Joshua on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou was a bruising striker in mixed martial arts, smashing through the competition to become UFC champion before leaving the promotion amid a contract dispute over both financial aspects and Ngannou's desire to test himself in the boxing ring. Very few gave Ngannou a chance against Fury in their October 2023 meeting given, even in MMA, he was not the most technical striker.



Against Fury, Ngannou showed surprising technique but also a veteran's patience to take advantage of a somewhat unfocused Fury. While he didn't get the win, Ngannou gave Fury, the consensus best heavyweight boxer in the world, one of the toughest fights of his career, leading to a demand for Ngannou to return to the boxing ring.






"I'm getting prepared for a tough fight," Ngannou said at the kickoff press conference. "Yes, the Tyson Fury fight was great, but that's now in the past and I now have a new challenge in front of me, which I take even more serious now than I did before because I think there's something more on the line, probably the undisputed [title]. Let's see, maybe I do something that nobody has done before. I believe I have the tools, starting with a win against AJ."

Joshua, a two-time former unified champion, is looking to cash in by being the man to take advantage of Ngannou's public momentum.

After back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk -- who will now fight Fury to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion -- Joshua has rattled off wins over Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin. That run was built around making a fight with former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, but Wilder lost to Joseph Parker on the undercard of Joshua's win over Wallin, leaving Ngannou as Joshua's best big money option.


"His mind is just different to everyone," Joshua said. "Every fighter is unique in their own way, but in terms of the frame and the makeup of someone, he's seen people like me, I've seen people like him many times before. It's just his mind I'll have to conquer in the ring. You have to take someone's soul, you have to take their spirit, and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Below is the announced fight card for the event going down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with how you can catch the action.

@Kowboy On Sherdog Justis Huni will also fight Kevin Lerena
 


The next chapter in former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou’s quest for boxing glory will go down against heavyweight star Anthony Joshua when they headline Matchroom Boxing’s “Knockout Chaos” on Friday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Now signed with the Professional Fighters League, Ngannou grabbed headlines when he left the UFC and transitioned to boxing in 2023 with a maiden quest against lineal heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury. Despite a controversial loss, the boxing world saw glimpses of the famed power of “The Predator” that had left behind a trail of fallen victims in mixed martial arts. This time, he seems determined to put on another stellar performance and test Joshua’s chin. Joshua, meanwhile, is on a quest to re-establish his dominance in the heavyweight bracket. Fresh off a decisive victory against Otto Wallin, the 34-year-old claims to be prepared to face the challenge posed by Ngannou and solidify his status as the top contender to face the winner of the upcoming Fury-Oleksandr Usyk bout.
www.sherdog.com

How to Watch Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou will faces Anthony Joshua in his latest attempt to master the Sweet Science on Friday in Saudi Arabia.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

In the co-main event, Zhilei Zhang faces Joseph Parker in a heavyweight bout. Zhang will attempt to make the second defense of the interim WBO title after scoring consecutive wins over Joe Joyce.

The event will be available to stream on pay-per-view or DAZN with a subscription to the streaming service. It is expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, with ring walks for Joshua and Ngannou expected to start at 5:50 p.m. ET/2:50 p.m. PT.

A closer look at the particulars:

THE LINEUP​

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball
Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov
Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain
Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena
Jack McGann vs.Louis Green
Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc
Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores
Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres
 
Francis looking like the hulk in that promo pic. I have a feeling that Joshua quits in the late rounds like he did vs Ruiz
 
Viewing information​

  • Date: March 8
  • Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Start time: 11 a.m. ET
  • How to watch: DAZN PPV | Price: $39.99 (with subscription)
