Anthony Joshua Opens as Favorite in Boxing Match Against Francis Ngannou (Price Update)

Winner?

  • Joshua

    Votes: 55 63.2%

  • Ngannou

    Votes: 32 36.8%
  • Total voters
    87
20220123011135_GettyImages1366363730.JPG

Francis Ngannou is gearing up for his second boxing showdown four months after his professional debut against Tyson Fury. This time, “The Predator” will go up against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on March 9 in Saudi Arabia.



The news was first reported by Ariel Helwani on Friday and later confirmed by Turki Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia. Promoter Eddie Hearn subsequently announced that a press conference for the 10-round boxing bout has also been scheduled to take place in London on Jan. 15.

Joshua opened -500 favorite according to SportsBetting.ag. Meanwhile, Ngannou serves as a +325 underdog. This means one would have to bet $100 on Joshua to collect a profit of $20. On the other hand, betting $100 on Ngannou could potentially bring in a profit of $325. Those odds are subject to change as the fight draws near.

Ngannou made his boxing debut on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia against Tyson Fury. While the Cameroonian managed to secure a knockdown against the lineal heavyweight champion in Round 3, he was ultimately on the receiving end of a split-decision loss.

Anthony Joshua Opens as Favorite in Boxing Match Against Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is gearing up for his second boxing showdown four months after his professional debut against Tyson Fury. This time, "The Predator" will go up against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on March 9 in Saudi Arabia.
I agree he should be the favorite and I guess that's a sensible line. Does anyone know what the fury Francis line was?
 
m249viking said:
Joshua drooling over the super easy payday.
You would think. But I think he comes in as the best version of himself that he currently has to offer. He won't underestimate Francis. Fuck this matchup is a mismatch on paper but Francis is a wildcard that's never happened in combat sports.
 
Line ought to move closer when we're getting closer to fight night. Ngannou's performance against Fury probably calls for it.
 
Extremely shocking news.
 
Honestly, even as a 'worse boxer' AJ probably should be a bigger favorite than Fury was. The biggest criticisms of Fury, being his inconsistent motivation, is precisely what gave Frank a chance to shine, whereas the biggest criticisms of AJ in the boxing world, that he's less "fighter" than he is a laboratory creation of an athlete, means his approach will probably be much more careful and deliberate
 
Makes sense seeing how Big Frank has only had one bout.

But if he's continuing to train with Iron Mike, he's a threat to many of these current HWs.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Makes sense seeing how Big Frank has only had one bout.

But if he's continuing to train with Iron Mike, he's a threat to many of these current HWs.
Yeah I thought the same thing, hope and assume he will have the same team with him for this one!

Best of luck to Big Frank, hope he continues to rise
 
KowboyMMA said:
You either really bored, crazy, or both. Lol ... All we know is that Francis will be make a ton of money.
 
It's up to Frank.

I honestly think it was good for him to roll the dice with Tyson and it paid off.

Retirement or one more fight in MMA might've been ok for an extra, but if he continues to roll, it's going to backfire just based off numbers.

If he's gonna do it, hope it goes well.
 
