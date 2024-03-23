Does anyone know if Mike Tyson helped train Ngannou against Anthony Joshua?

I didn’t see either of Franics Ngannou’s boxing matches, tbh. But I read that Mike Tyson was helping train him against Tyson Fury..



Anyone know if Mike Tyson helped Francis train against Anthony Joshua..?



(It might not seem like a big deal or anything, but sayyyyyy what you want, Francis Ngannou went the distance with Tyson Fury and was even able to drop him once..)



(Ngannou then failed pretty badly it seemed against Anthony Joshua..)



- GuanoApes.