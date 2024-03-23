Does anyone know if Mike Tyson helped train Ngannou against Anthony Joshua?

GuanoApes

GuanoApes

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 11, 2015
Messages
900
Reaction score
66
I didn’t see either of Franics Ngannou’s boxing matches, tbh. But I read that Mike Tyson was helping train him against Tyson Fury..

Anyone know if Mike Tyson helped Francis train against Anthony Joshua..?

(It might not seem like a big deal or anything, but sayyyyyy what you want, Francis Ngannou went the distance with Tyson Fury and was even able to drop him once..)

(Ngannou then failed pretty badly it seemed against Anthony Joshua..)

Just wondering, anyone know if Mike Tyson helped train Ngannou in his 2nd boxing match?

Do you think Mike Tyson’s training would have had a positive impact on Ngannou’s performance against Anthony Joshua..?

Thanks.

- GuanoApes.
 
Tyson Fury is a lie. I think AJ beats the shit out of him.

Also Mike wasn't involved.. Francis had that other fraud with him... that bum Dewey Cooper. The guy that made Kevin Lee go from being a shitty striker to an even shittier striker.
 
lol at went the distance with Fury. Tyson came in fat and didn’t bother to train, diet or prepare and still had to carry Frank lol
 
GuanoApes said:
I didn’t see either of Franics Ngannou’s boxing matches, tbh. But I read that Mike Tyson was helping train him against Tyson Fury..

Anyone know if Mike Tyson helped Francis train against Anthony Joshua..?

(It might not seem like a big deal or anything, but sayyyyyy what you want, Francis Ngannou went the distance with Tyson Fury and was even able to drop him once..)

(Ngannou then failed pretty badly it seemed against Anthony Joshua..)

Just wondering, anyone know if Mike Tyson helped train Ngannou in his 2nd boxing match?

Do you think Mike Tyson’s training would have had a positive impact on Ngannou’s performance against Anthony Joshua..?

Thanks.

- GuanoApes.
Click to expand...
I have no idea but I heard he helped train Igor Da Silva for his fight tonight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TGArthur
Francis Ngannou earned more in 2 boxing fights than his entire UFC career
9 10 11
Replies
206
Views
5K
PaulieVegas27
PaulieVegas27
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Anthony Joshua Opens as Favorite in Boxing Match Against Francis Ngannou (Price Update)
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
5K
nonoob
nonoob
nostradumbass
News Ngannou/Joshua flops even worse than Ngannou/Fury
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
1K
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
Siver!
Media Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua in Africa? Why Didn't UFC Pull the Trigger?
Replies
14
Views
1K
Siver!
Siver!
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Sticky
Francis Ngannou Currently Uncertain if He Competes in MMA This Year
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
6K
El Fernas
El Fernas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,569
Messages
55,289,169
Members
174,718
Latest member
butter889

Share this page

Back
Top