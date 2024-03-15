Francis Ngannou earned more in 2 boxing fights than his entire UFC career

TGArthur
You can't lose if you win the fight.
After that performance against Fury he was only gonna fight Joshua or Wilder.He already got what he wanted. He wanted to get paid.
If only had taken easier fight than Joshua.
Next make a thread how Jake Paul is a winner for boxing MMA guys and getting more money than UFC fighters. Honestly MMA fans should like MMA fights, not care about money fights. We could've had Ngannou vs Jones/Aspinall/Pavlovich/others. Instead we got to watch him vs 2 of the top boxers. Don't get it wrong, I'm happy he got success, but as a fan we missed out on great fights.
Maybe if we paid like boxing does, oh wait they still have fights like Usyk/Fury or Joshua/Wilder that they can't put together even with all the money from the middle east. I'm not convinced money just makes it better for fans, but if it does it will be gradual and take decades to get high level athletes attracted to it.Maybe if the UFC paid better we'd get better fights in MMA.
It is, but also shows that simply money involved doesn't get fans everything they want. Boxers are absolutely paid beyond their draw and more than they were in the past, but you'd be hard to find any boxing fans that think it's the best era for boxing right now. We're seeing it now in UFC where top guys are getting more into negotiations than ever before for big matchups. So I think that there is lots to learn from boxing still.Isn't it a different business model, though?
The question goes deeper though, they would've short term benefitted from the fight but it sounded like Ngannou wanted Jones and then peace out of the UFC into boxing fights. UFC probably didn't want to get their only GOAT that is still fighting KO'd and lose the guy to do it. Ngannou still isn't proven to bring tons of PPV sales either. It sucks as a fan, but Ngannou vs Jones/Aspinall couldn't match the money Ngannou Fury/Joshua in boxing even if we're being optimistic.That's a valid point.
I imagine that the UFC would've benefitted from paying Ngannou and JBJ to fight each other, though.
Had the potential to be one of the biggest (if not the biggest non-McGregor) fights in the history of the sport.