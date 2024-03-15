Francis Ngannou earned more in 2 boxing fights than his entire UFC career

TGArthur

You can't lose if you win the fight.
Francis Ngannou earned $20 million from his fight against Anthony Joshua.
For his fight with Tyson Fury, he earned $10 million, totalling $30 million for two boxing matches.
He made $3.5 million from 14 UFC fights in 7 years.
Francis Ngannou is the real winner
💰


1710518230772.png
 
Next make a thread how Jake Paul is a winner for boxing MMA guys and getting more money than UFC fighters. Honestly MMA fans should like MMA fights, not care about money fights. We could've had Ngannou vs Jones/Aspinall/Pavlovich/others. Instead we got to watch him vs 2 of the top boxers. Don't get it wrong, I'm happy he got success, but as a fan we missed out on great fights.
 
Tweak896 said:
Next make a thread how Jake Paul is a winner for boxing MMA guys and getting more money than UFC fighters. Honestly MMA fans should like MMA fights, not care about money fights. We could've had Ngannou vs Jones/Aspinall/Pavlovich/others. Instead we got to watch him vs 2 of the top boxers. Don't get it wrong, I'm happy he got success, but as a fan we missed out on great fights.
Maybe if the UFC paid better we'd get better fights in MMA.
 
Good for him.
Dude's an inspiration. He should be 1-1 as a professional boxer.
That said, looking forward to seeing him fight in a cage again; hopefully against high level competition (which may be difficult since the UFC wasn't willing to pay him.)
 
Barteh said:
Maybe if the UFC paid better we'd get better fights in MMA.
Maybe if we paid like boxing does, oh wait they still have fights like Usyk/Fury or Joshua/Wilder that they can't put together even with all the money from the middle east. I'm not convinced money just makes it better for fans, but if it does it will be gradual and take decades to get high level athletes attracted to it.
 
Tweak896 said:
Maybe if we paid like boxing does, oh wait they still have fights like Usyk/Fury or Joshua/Wilder that they can't put together even with all the money from the middle east. I'm not convinced money just makes it better for fans, but if it does it will be gradual and take decades to get high level athletes attracted to it.
Isn't it a different business model, though?
 
jitzmonkey said:
Isn't it a different business model, though?
It is, but also shows that simply money involved doesn't get fans everything they want. Boxers are absolutely paid beyond their draw and more than they were in the past, but you'd be hard to find any boxing fans that think it's the best era for boxing right now. We're seeing it now in UFC where top guys are getting more into negotiations than ever before for big matchups. So I think that there is lots to learn from boxing still.
 
sonhow said:
Sure. But in boxing champs fight cans or at least overmatched opposition all the time. Could have milked it bit more.
He's not a boxer. He's an MMA fighter doing freak show boxing matchups. He was never going to fight a can. After that performance against Fury the only sensible matchup was another top boxer. He wouldn't have gotten 20 million to face the 20th ranked boxer and if he had lost to whoever that is his boxing career would be done.
 
Tweak896 said:
It is, but also shows that simply money involved doesn't get fans everything they want. Boxers are absolutely paid beyond their draw and more than they were in the past, but you'd be hard to find any boxing fans that think it's the best era for boxing right now. We're seeing it now in UFC where top guys are getting more into negotiations than ever before for big matchups. So I think that there is lots to learn from boxing still.
That's a valid point.
I imagine that the UFC would've benefitted from paying Ngannou and JBJ to fight each other, though.
Had the potential to be one of the biggest (if not the biggest non-McGregor) fights in the history of the sport.
 
I dont doubt that he made more from the boxing matches than his whole UFC career, but the $3.5m figure that always gets cited is almost certainly bullshit.
 
jitzmonkey said:
That's a valid point.
I imagine that the UFC would've benefitted from paying Ngannou and JBJ to fight each other, though.
Had the potential to be one of the biggest (if not the biggest non-McGregor) fights in the history of the sport.
The question goes deeper though, they would've short term benefitted from the fight but it sounded like Ngannou wanted Jones and then peace out of the UFC into boxing fights. UFC probably didn't want to get their only GOAT that is still fighting KO'd and lose the guy to do it. Ngannou still isn't proven to bring tons of PPV sales either. It sucks as a fan, but Ngannou vs Jones/Aspinall couldn't match the money Ngannou Fury/Joshua in boxing even if we're being optimistic.
 
