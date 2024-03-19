News Ngannou/Joshua flops even worse than Ngannou/Fury

nostradumbass

nostradumbass

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Mar 31, 2008
Messages
43,051
Reaction score
42,669
Looks like the Francis/Joshua fight was another massive loss. PPV buys for US television were 11,500 for the Fury fight, and only 4,600 for the Joshua fight. The international buys on DAZN would make the total higher, but assuming they're similarly proportioned with the Fury fight, that would make the total around 30,000 PPVs.

PFL have got to be in full panic mode after signing Francis to a big contract, gambling that his star power would increase with boxing. Wouldn't surprise me if they were the ones who told Francis he should take a 3rd boxing bout instead of coming back to MMA.




Goodman wrote, “WON comparing that to FuryNgannou: That number was less than half of the 11,500 television buys for Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.” Goodman claims both of those numbers were from the first week of the fights, providing a fair comparison.

 
Not too surprising since it was mid-day on a Friday. But still pretty pitiful. Just more evidence that Nganeau won't be getting anymore big boxing paydays.
 
Saudis came in and saved boxing.

AJ and Fury's stars both waned heavy the past year or 2. Both because of their reactions to brotha Uski.

No way they were ever going to see those 25 million+ cheques without the sports washing petro dollars.

There was little hype in the UK for both of these events.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TGArthur
Francis Ngannou earned more in 2 boxing fights than his entire UFC career
8 9 10
Replies
196
Views
4K
ferrisjso
ferrisjso
TerraRayzing
Rumored Report: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Apparently 'Bombed' In Terms Of U.S. PPV Buys
17 18 19
Replies
362
Views
20K
Crash-override
C
Arm Barbarian
Media Jon Jones on ESPN today, talking about career, Ngannou vs Joshua, etc
Replies
14
Views
485
93confirmed
93confirmed
helax
  • Discussion
Boxing: 10.28 6pm ET Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou *Total Rounds*
Replies
8
Views
336
ether
ether
Siver!
Media Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua in Africa? Why Didn't UFC Pull the Trigger?
Replies
14
Views
1K
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,239
Messages
55,267,081
Members
174,714
Latest member
F5CHAMPIONSHIP

Share this page

Back
Top