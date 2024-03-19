Looks like the Francis/Joshua fight was another massive loss. PPV buys for US television were 11,500 for the Fury fight, and only 4,600 for the Joshua fight. The international buys on DAZN would make the total higher, but assuming they're similarly proportioned with the Fury fight, that would make the total around 30,000 PPVs.PFL have got to be in full panic mode after signing Francis to a big contract, gambling that his star power would increase with boxing. Wouldn't surprise me if they were the ones who told Francis he should take a 3rd boxing bout instead of coming back to MMA.Goodman wrote,Goodman claims both of those numbers were from the first week of the fights, providing a fair comparison.