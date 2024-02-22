Francis Ngannou expects to fight Renan Ferreira-Ryan Bader winner in #MMA return #PFLvsBellator

Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC 298 The Aftermath
Professional Fighters League star Francis Ngannou has his sights set very closely on one upcoming bout.
Per Ngannou (17-3) on “Sportscenter” on Thursday, he is eyeing his return to MMA in 2024. He plans on taking on the winner of the heavyweight title tilt pairing PFL champ Renan Ferreira against former two-division Bellator MMA beltholder Ryan Bader. The two will square off on Feb. 24 atop the first PFL vs. Bellator event, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the Kingdom Arena. Ngannou will be in the building, and may enter the cage the challenge the victor and face off against him.
The PFL immediately released a statement to follow, with CEO Peter Murray saying, “The PFL is excited to announced Francis Ngannou’s return to MMA in the PFL PPV Division against the winner of the PFL Champion vs. Bellator Champion Heavyweight Superfight between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader.”
Professional Fighters League star Francis Ngannou has his sights set very closely on one upcoming bout.
