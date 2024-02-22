Francis Ngannou expects to fight Renan Ferreira-Ryan Bader winner in #MMA return #PFLvsBellator

UFC 298 The Aftermath
Professional Fighters League star Francis Ngannou has his sights set very closely on one upcoming bout.

Per Ngannou (17-3) on “Sportscenter” on Thursday, he is eyeing his return to MMA in 2024. He plans on taking on the winner of the heavyweight title tilt pairing PFL champ Renan Ferreira against former two-division Bellator MMA beltholder Ryan Bader. The two will square off on Feb. 24 atop the first PFL vs. Bellator event, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the Kingdom Arena. Ngannou will be in the building, and may enter the cage the challenge the victor and face off against him.

The PFL immediately released a statement to follow, with CEO Peter Murray saying, “The PFL is excited to announced Francis Ngannou’s return to MMA in the PFL PPV Division against the winner of the PFL Champion vs. Bellator Champion Heavyweight Superfight between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader.”

Francis Ngannou Expects to Fight Renan Ferreira-Ryan Bader Winner in MMA Return

Professional Fighters League star Francis Ngannou has his sights set very closely on one upcoming bout.
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
Will Ngannou fight for PFL in 2024?

 
Ngannou by death via right hand sir lol
 
I hope so
 
“Expected to”

Pure Fiction League

I hope he fights
but I think he’s always loved boxing and might not come back
 
This is cool!

It's going to feel like a big deal, I know some aren't going to like a big fight taking place in PFL that actually matters, but it's about to.

And it's great, too, MMA needs competition like this - and more! I don't want it to be that the best fighters are spread across 5 or 6 orgs, but certainly 2 or 3.

Ngannou probably beats either Renan or Bader, then the PFL really need to dig deep and find some intriguing opponents from somewhere!
 
His hands are likely going to be even more lethal now after training boxing non stop. Hopefully he is drilling his counter-wrestling again if he does decide to return to MMA.
 
GIVE ME VIOLENCE!!!!!!!

 
sorry but im a dana white guy
also not interested at all in a oldman ngannou vs fossil bader pfl fight
 
I remember when Bader looked terrified to do anything against Rumble and ended up shooting from halfway across the octagon and got stuffed and flattened and the fight was over.
 
0 energy interest in Ngannou till I see a MMA fight booked.

<DisgustingHHH>
 
NoBiasJustMMA said:
I expect Ngannou to do PFL a solid and fight for them at least one time.
Click to expand...

I expect so, too.

I know the narrative is he would make so much more boxing, but a win is much more likely in an MMA fight. And he's only going to be relevant if he proves he can still win fights.
 
