Saturday 04.20.2024 at 09:00 PM ETPay Per ViewGolden Boy PromotionsVenue: Barclays CenterLocation: Brooklyn, New YorkEnclosure: RingBoxing Bouts: 6A dangerous rivalry that has been brewing since their days in the amateur boxing scene has finally hit a fever pitch as undefeated, former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will defend his title against international PPV star “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs). The 12-round fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.Devin Haney vs. Ryan GarciaArnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McCombBektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert DibombeJohn Ramirez vs. David JimenezCharles Conwell vs. Nathaniel GallimoreSergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander