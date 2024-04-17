Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC 300 ***The Aftermath***
Haney vs. Garcia
Saturday 04.20.2024 at 09:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Promotion: Golden Boy Promotions
Venue: Barclays Center
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Enclosure: Ring
Boxing Bouts: 6
A dangerous rivalry that has been brewing since their days in the amateur boxing scene has finally hit a fever pitch as undefeated, former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will defend his title against international PPV star “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs). The 12-round fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.
Main Card – DAZN PPV – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia
Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb
Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe
John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez
Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore
Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander
Preliminary Card – YouTube – 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT
PRELIMS STREAM