Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson Set For February 3 in Las Vegas

M

MMALOPEZ

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Nov 11, 2006
Messages
38,026
Reaction score
10,578
www.boxingscene.com

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson Set For February 3 in Las Vegas

Conor Benn will return to action in back-to-back American fights at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas against Peter Dobson on Saturday, February 3. The fight will air live worldwide on DAZN – with Benn headlining early afternoon in Las Vegas for prime time viewing in the UK.
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com

Conor Benn will return to action in back-to-back American fights at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas against Peter Dobson on Saturday, February 3. The fight will air live worldwide on DAZN.

The co-feature bout in Las Vegas features another unbeaten battle as Middleweight contender Austin Williams takes on Connor Coyle for the WBA International and IBF North American titles. Like Benn, Williams (15-0 10 KOs) last stepped through the ropes in Orlando where he recorded a 15th win in the paid ranks over former World title challenger Steve Rolls. ‘Ammo’ sits pretty at #3 in the WBA rankings, and that’s a position that the man in the opposite corner would love to jump into, with Florida-based Irishman Coyle (20-0 9 KOs)
 
I don’t know what Eddie is thinking with this card … this is not going to sell well … in Las Vegas …
 
Worst Vegas card in the last 20 years …. At least …. Smh


The Chelsey is a small venue and this guys are minimizing the size of it closing the top floor completely …. Still I don’t see them selling well… $150 tickets … I’ll prefer to drink them on a night out than to pay for this card …
 
Last edited:
MMALOPEZ said:
I don’t know what Eddie is thinking with this card … this is not going to sell well … in Las Vegas …
Click to expand...
Well.... he's hoping that since it will be Primetime in USA, he'll get some eyeballs on Benn (TV--not live gate) and they will see Benn destroy a fool.

This is a build up fight for Connor.
 
CatchnShoot said:
Well.... he's hoping that since it will be Primetime in USA, he'll get some eyeballs on Benn (TV--not live gate) and they will see Benn destroy a fool.

This is a build up fight for Connor.
Click to expand...
lol!!!! Nobody cares if an overhyped benn can stop a club level boxer … you want to do a show in Vegas bring him a live body
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Yeritsyan vs. Quinton Randall Set For February 23, 360 Promotions UFC Fight Pass
Replies
1
Views
279
MMALOPEZ
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,235
Messages
54,986,925
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top