Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson Set For February 3 in Las Vegas
Conor Benn will return to action in back-to-back American fights at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas against Peter Dobson on Saturday, February 3. The fight will air live worldwide on DAZN – with Benn headlining early afternoon in Las Vegas for prime time viewing in the UK.
The co-feature bout in Las Vegas features another unbeaten battle as Middleweight contender Austin Williams takes on Connor Coyle for the WBA International and IBF North American titles. Like Benn, Williams (15-0 10 KOs) last stepped through the ropes in Orlando where he recorded a 15th win in the paid ranks over former World title challenger Steve Rolls. ‘Ammo’ sits pretty at #3 in the WBA rankings, and that’s a position that the man in the opposite corner would love to jump into, with Florida-based Irishman Coyle (20-0 9 KOs)