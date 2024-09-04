Islam gives Tom Aspinall black belt

Post USADA
We see the narrative here that Tom's grappling is not proven, yet Islam says "he can have"?

Is it because is certain that Tom would KTFO if they fought, or does he really believe that Tom is high level?
 
Him, Khabib and that whole AKA circle have an obvious hate bias towards Jones (never giving him credit in GOAT/p4p discussions + being best friends with DC) so him hyping up Aspinall giving the current situation is no surprise and to be expected
 
Elegant said:
Him, Khabib and that whole AKA circle have an obvious hate bias towards Jones (never giving him credit in GOAT/p4p discussions + being best friends with DC) so him hyping up Aspinall giving the current situation is no surprise and to be expected
Jones doesnt need a black belt, hes casually sparring with Gordon Ryan all the time and if he put in a year in it he would be the greatest BJJ of all time.

Jon Jones is the best fighter of all time and if you argue with me you're a retard.
 
Didn’t Tom submit Arlovski? I’d say his grappling is nothing to scoff at.
 
flowoftruth said:
Not everything is about Jon Jones
Correct

However the only reason Aspinall is in any headlines at all or being discussed as much as he is, is because he's being hyped as the guy to beat Jon Jones and the guy Jon Jones is supposedly ducking
 
Elegant said:
Him, Khabib and that whole AKA circle have an obvious hate bias towards Jones (never giving him credit in GOAT/p4p discussions + being best friends with DC) so him hyping up Aspinall giving the current situation is no surprise and to be expected
"Jon Jones got his talent from God, not from Greg Jackson [Jones' coach]. Greg Jackson is a good striking coach. Don't confuse those two things. Jon Jones is No.1 out of all fighters. Maybe not in terms of behavior or the law or anything else....

I'm confident that he will wipe out the top-five heavyweights. That's my expert opinion."
---Abdulamap Nurmagomedov


"It was a great performance. Jones told anyone that would listen that this was going to be easy.... That this was a mismatch. He went out there and proved it. No one could have expected what Jon Jones did to Ciryl Gane in that fight."
--DC
 
Spacebadger said:
Jones doesnt need a black belt, hes casually sparring with Gordon Ryan all the time and if he put in a year in it he would be the greatest BJJ of all time.

Jon Jones is the best fighter of all time and if you argue with me you're a retard.
What if I agreed with you, but still told you to take his testicles out of your mouth?
 
Since when is Tom's grappling been underrated? Am I nuts in thinking he's more dangerous on the ground than he is on the feet?

I view him as the athletic complete version of Frank Mir. Obviously the bottom game isn't proven like Franks, but Tom to me has always struck me as a special talent on the mat.
 
Spacebadger said:
Jones doesnt need a black belt, hes casually sparring with Gordon Ryan all the time and if he put in a year in it he would be the greatest BJJ of all time.

Jon Jones is the best fighter of all time and if you argue with me you're a retard.
There's One in Every Office-The Brown Noser
 
