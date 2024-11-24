Is Tom Aspinall a better striker than Ngannou and Miocic?

DanDragon Machi
Although it looks impressive I have difficulty ranking at what level Tom's strinkin really is since has so few minutes in octagon
For sure he has faster hands than these guys and probably a better technique striking than Ngannou, but I'm not sure about he having more lethal hands than them. His footwork seems better than them also
