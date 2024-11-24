Is Tom Aspinall a better striker than Ngannou and Miocic?

Yes. Especially when you factor in defense which most people don't when talking about striking.



Francis might be better now that he has actually had 2 full camps for boxing, but in MMA he is far from refined. His wild KO over Rosenstruik was awful from a technical standpoint. Just windmilling his arms until something connected.



Stipe is a decent boxer but very limited. Doesn't really throw kicks outside of his fight with Joey Beltran very early in his career.



Tom is close to the total package. He is abnormally quick for a HW, and moves faster than most fighters 170 pounds and above. We are talking both hand speed and foot speed. He is using footwork in his fights that is basically never seen at HW. He runs rings around plodding guys who simply can't keep up. He is a longtime sparring partner of both Tyson Fury and Rico Verhoeven, the latter still uses him as an integral part of all his camps to this day. Tyson and Tommy Fury have both said if Aspinall wanted to box he could be a legit contender in the HW division. And Rico has said he could transition and be a top level kickboxer with no issues.