Is Tom Aspinall a better striker than Ngannou and Miocic?

Although it looks impressive I have difficulty ranking at what level Tom's strinkin really is since has so few minutes in octagon

For sure he has faster hands than these guys and probably a better technique striking than Ngannou, but I'm not sure about he having more lethal hands than them. His footwork seems better than them also
 
Stipe has better boxing, but when you take into account the kicks as well as speed and footwork, I'd say Tom is a better striker overall than Stipe. He has far more options available to him on the feet

He's a better technical striker than Ngannou, but Ngannou just has that touch of death that makes him more dangerous than Tom
 
Ngannou has better counter punching and much more punch variety than Tom. Dangerous from every angle with either hand.

Prime Stipe had better boxing, you never see Aspinall pull off things like slip/pull counters like Stipe used to do.

Tom has better movement and speed than both though. His low kicks look solid too. But there's not much variety in his standup. Mostly just 1-2, 1-2, 1-2, repeat. Has he ever thrown an uppercut?
 
We'll never know, since 🥈Asprinall🦆 will duck them both and never fight 🐐Jon🏆
<Waaah>
 
Yes. Especially when you factor in defense which most people don't when talking about striking.

Francis might be better now that he has actually had 2 full camps for boxing, but in MMA he is far from refined. His wild KO over Rosenstruik was awful from a technical standpoint. Just windmilling his arms until something connected.

Stipe is a decent boxer but very limited. Doesn't really throw kicks outside of his fight with Joey Beltran very early in his career.

Tom is close to the total package. He is abnormally quick for a HW, and moves faster than most fighters 170 pounds and above. We are talking both hand speed and foot speed. He is using footwork in his fights that is basically never seen at HW. He runs rings around plodding guys who simply can't keep up. He is a longtime sparring partner of both Tyson Fury and Rico Verhoeven, the latter still uses him as an integral part of all his camps to this day. Tyson and Tommy Fury have both said if Aspinall wanted to box he could be a legit contender in the HW division. And Rico has said he could transition and be a top level kickboxer with no issues.
 
Yes. Especially when you factor in defense which most people don't when talking about striking.

Francis might be better now that he has actually had 2 full camps for boxing, but in MMA he is far from refined. His wild Konover Rosenstruik was awful from a technical standpoint. Just windmilling his arms until something connected.

Stipe is a decent boxer but very limited. Doesn't really throw kicks outside of his fight with Joey Beltran very early in his career.

Tom is close to the total package. He is abnormally quick for a HW, and moves faster than most fighters 170 pounds and above. We are talking both hand speed and foot speed. He is using footwork in his fights that is basically never seen at HW. He runs rings around plodding guys who simply can't keep up. He is a longtime sparring partner of both Tyson Fury and Rico Verhoeven, the latter still uses him as an integral part of all his camps to this day. Tyson and Tommy Fury have both said if Aspinall wanted to box he could be a legit contender in the HW division. And Rico has said he could transition and be a top level kickboxer with no issues.
Ngannou is atrocious when it comes to being technical. He just throws bombs and pray they land.

With that said his striking is extremely effective.
 
It's possible that he has the fastest hands I've seen on a HW. Whatever your criteria for judging anyone's striking better than the next guy's, he's lightning fast and has good precision. His hands better than both Miocic's and Frank's, imo
 
The speed is a major factor. Everybody has their own metrics and each fighter has their own strategy and attributes.

Stipe is the cleanest and smartest striker, Tom is the fastest, ngannou is a fucking cannon. Tom has a lot more work to do inside the octagon to give us a better sample size, but he may be the best when it’s all done. Hard to say.
 
Already said here but I agree;

Speed - Aspinal
Power - Ngannou
Technique - Stipe
 
Then what do you call his KO of Marcin Tybura?

Tom Aspinall’s Most EPIC Finishes! ⚡️ 6-17 screenshot.jpg


Tom Aspinall’s Most EPIC Finishes! ⚡️ 6-18 screenshot.jpg


Tom Aspinall’s Most EPIC Finishes! ⚡️ 6-18 screenshot (2).jpg

Tom Aspinall’s Most EPIC Finishes! ⚡️ 0-0 screenshot (3).jpg

Tom Aspinall’s Most EPIC Finishes! ⚡️ 6-18 screenshot (7).jpg


Tom Aspinall’s Most EPIC Finishes! ⚡️ 6-19 screenshot (1).jpg
 

Prime Stipe is a better striker. Francis is an ugly striker, but it works. Tom is still somewhat untested
 
Watch it frame by frame. He literally pulls back anticipating the counter right hook and then shifts forward to land the one two.
 
Ngannou's striking is extremely effective against fighters who don't bother with striking defense or careful timing on their offense which, fortunately for him, is almost all MMA heavyweights and, to a lesser extent, the version of Tyson Fury who showed up to fight Ngannou (probably because he thought he didn't need to train at all for the fight and went with an out-of-camp daily routine of three hours of Nintendo Switch boxing, three pounds of deep fried butter, and a pony keg of Natural Light).
 
Man I haven't heard someone say pony keg in over a decade.
We use to get those all the time and stash it in a tub full of ice for a weekend. Not a party. Just whomever wanted beer would get it out that keg. Literally costs like $32. It was cheaper than 3 cases of beer I remember. The liquor store cashier told us to stop buying cases and just get a pony keg.

But yeah I agree with you.
 
He might be the best mma striker out of the three of them but probably the 3rd best boxer
 
Tom has KO’d people faster than Ngannou. Ngannou could absolutely KO anyone, including Tom, but saying he has “more power” than Tom is difficult to argue.

Ngannou throws big, hard looking shots that take time to reach their target and hit with a big impact. Tom throws fast shots that don’t look that hard but KO most people almost instantly. Ngannou’s shots make people’s heads bounce around impressively but it doesn’t seem to result in a significant difference in KO efficiency.

Frankly, Tom is the more efficient KO artist. It’s not debatable. He literally KOs his opponents in less time.

Remember that Ngannou couldn’t find a KO in three rounds against that one black guy, whereas Tom is KOing most people in the first few minutes.
 
