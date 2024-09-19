Ilia will not keep it striking with Max

R

Rubios

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
73
Reaction score
97
He says so to sell the fight.

I know his new boxing coach is not a douche like the former ones, his team will not be dumb and plan a wrestling-heavy approach.

And why are many of you saying Top will be the best boxer Max ever faced? DP, anyone?

And even talking about "the best boxer" in MMA is relatively irrelevant. Volk*, Justin (now it seems Gaethje is a "sloppy brawler" but he looked amazingly crisp and calculated vs DP #2) and Poirier are superior STRIKERS than Ilia.

I think Max is aswell.

*Not 4th fight in two weight classes in a year span, less than 4 months after a brutal KO Volk.
 
Max has very good TDD, but it's definitely wise for Ilia to mix things up with his wrestling, to try and throw off Max's timing, and get him dropping his hands to try and counter the shooting in.
 
the-rock-eye-roll.gif
 
I really feel like Illas combination of speed power and technique is something seldomly seen in modern mix martial arts. He's tailor made to hurt people and his grappling is excellent.

I think he finds a way around max and stays champ for a while.
 
sure illia could grapple him but he doesnt really NEED to, he's a better boxer than max
 
This fight will answer a lot about Max's TDD and Ilias wrestling

The best and maybe only wrestler Max has fought since the Bermudez loss was a washed Frankie.

Maxs TDD on paper is great but its been tested against Ortega, Dustin, Volk, Kattar, Yair, Arnold, KZ, Gaethje, Aldo, Cub.... Volk is the only competent wrestler there but besides Max a few times hes only gotten down a washed KZ and Yair who both have horrendous TDD.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GloveParadox
Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
BangBang
BangBang
13 others
Max Holloway the GOAT if he beats Ilia and Volk next?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
Chayanne
Chayanne
W
Which FW gets their first title shot next? And which matchup vs Ilia is most compelling?
Replies
2
Views
375
filthybliss
filthybliss
Koro_11
Why are we pretending Gaethje is a bigger win than Volk?
4 5 6
Replies
113
Views
4K
Private Whatley
P
OldFashion
Max by decision
2
Replies
28
Views
309
Cobra 03
Cobra 03

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,719
Messages
56,212,368
Members
175,109
Latest member
Ronaldbattle93

Share this page

Back
Top