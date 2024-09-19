Ilia will not keep it striking with Max

He says so to sell the fight.



I know his new boxing coach is not a douche like the former ones, his team will not be dumb and plan a wrestling-heavy approach.



And why are many of you saying Top will be the best boxer Max ever faced? DP, anyone?



And even talking about "the best boxer" in MMA is relatively irrelevant. Volk*, Justin (now it seems Gaethje is a "sloppy brawler" but he looked amazingly crisp and calculated vs DP #2) and Poirier are superior STRIKERS than Ilia.



I think Max is aswell.



*Not 4th fight in two weight classes in a year span, less than 4 months after a brutal KO Volk.