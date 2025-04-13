With Ilia gone the only FW that can beat Volk now is Jean Silva

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
31,974
Reaction score
49,841
Evloev will get CRUSHED by Volk. Lol at trying to grapple Volk while being one of the worst finishers in the UFC. He finna get cooked bad.

Lerone Murphy who just dropped 2 rounds to 40yo 2yr layoff Josh Emmett? LMAO.

Who else is there at the top of FW? Arnold Allen maybe? Volk has already beaten Max, Diego, Yair, TCity. Volk has barely slowed down its just Ilia and Islam are probably the 2 best fighters in MMA right now.

People will say Diego hurt him bad and was close to finishing.... Well guess what Diego is a better finisher than pretty much any other FW Volk could fight next besides Jean. Lerone, Arnold, Evloev are all decision machines that can't finish a sandwich. On paper Diego is a tougher fight for Volk with his size, finishing, power and great BJJ than any of those guys and he won 49-46.
 
Vagabound said:
I could see it tbh. Good at scrambling & keeping at range
Click to expand...

Lerone just dropped 2 rounds to 40yo 2yr layoff Josh Emmett who took him down easily a few times too and Josh barely ever wrestles.

Lerone has no finishing ability to threaten Volk with either. Lerone plays the exact game that made Volk one of the greatest ever. He will be in the driver's seat and in his comfort zone.

The only FW now who can get Volk out of his game like Ilia did and Diego at moments is Jean Silva. The rest of these decision machines like Evloev, Arnold and Lerone aren't doing shit.
 
good victory for volk tonight, but he's definitely in the tail end of his career. this most recent fight will be analyzed and picked apart. volk definitely has the option to stay champion. but gone are the days where he does not eat shots and take major damage still. he complained about losing his eye sight. that was ridiculous. the rest of the line up will inevitably land big shots. everyone after this, the fights will always be close. i root for volk but he's very hittable now and ate a lot tonight.
 
Evloev will be next for Volk and there’s a solid chance he wins, do not fool yourself. And I’m not a fan of Evloev in any way.
 
2hrs ago, Volkanovski was considered out of his prime, washed, should retire, etc.

Now ONLY Jean Silva can beat him!?
 
Gabe said:
Evloev will be next for Volk and there’s a solid chance he wins, do not fool yourself. And I’m not a fan of Evloev in any way.
Click to expand...

LMAO how the fuck is Evloev beating Volk? He's one of the worst finishers in the UFC he has the finishing instincts of a woman. Little power, meh striking, he just barely beat BW Aljo LOL. Volk is gonna MURK him on paper it's maybe his easiest fights in years.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Lerone just dropped 2 rounds to 40yo 2yr layoff Josh Emmett who took him down easily a few times too and Josh barely ever wrestles.

Lerone has no finishing ability to threaten Volk with either. Lerone plays the exact game that made Volk one of the greatest ever. He will be in the driver's seat and in his comfort zone.

The only FW now who can get Volk out of his game like Ilia did and Diego at moments is Jean Silva. The rest of these decision machines like Evloev, Arnold and Lerone aren't doing shit.
Click to expand...
He got up everytime if I'm remembering the fight right. He'll just do the same thing as Volk: stay at range and keep poking eachother to a decision. Might be able to out point him
 
volcom5 said:
2hrs ago, Volkanovski was considered out of his prime, washed, should retire, etc.

Now ONLY Jean Silva can beat him!?
Click to expand...

2 hours ago we didn't know if Volk was still capable of taking shots and putting on Volk clinic. Now we know he can still eat shots from one of the hardest hitters in the division while putting on a vintage 49-46 Volk masterclass.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Lerone just dropped 2 rounds to 40yo 2yr layoff Josh Emmett who took him down easily a few times too and Josh barely ever wrestles.

Lerone has no finishing ability to threaten Volk with either. Lerone plays the exact game that made Volk one of the greatest ever. He will be in the driver's seat and in his comfort zone.

The only FW now who can get Volk out of his game like Ilia did and Diego at moments is Jean Silva. The rest of these decision machines like Evloev, Arnold and Lerone aren't doing shit.
Click to expand...
I feel like I'm the only guy calling for Lerone for Pico's debut.
 
Vagabound said:
He got up everytime if I'm remembering the fight right. He'll just do the same thing as Volk: stay at range and keep poking eachother to a decision. Might be able to out point him
Click to expand...

LOL if your gameplan to beat Volk is to out point him you are fucked. Besides perhaps GSP there isn't a harder fighter in MMA history to outpoint than Volk.
 
ExitLUPin said:
LOL if your gameplan to beat Volk is to out point him you are fucked. Besides perhaps GSP there isn't a harder fighter in MMA history to outpoint than Volk.
Click to expand...
He's faster, taller and has a longer reach. It would be a boring poking match, and I can see Lerone Murphy edging it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,434
Messages
57,163,779
Members
175,558
Latest member
Aliufc

Share this page

Back
Top