With Ilia gone the only FW that can beat Volk now is Jean Silva

Evloev will get CRUSHED by Volk. Lol at trying to grapple Volk while being one of the worst finishers in the UFC. He finna get cooked bad.



Lerone Murphy who just dropped 2 rounds to 40yo 2yr layoff Josh Emmett? LMAO.



Who else is there at the top of FW? Arnold Allen maybe? Volk has already beaten Max, Diego, Yair, TCity. Volk has barely slowed down its just Ilia and Islam are probably the 2 best fighters in MMA right now.



People will say Diego hurt him bad and was close to finishing.... Well guess what Diego is a better finisher than pretty much any other FW Volk could fight next besides Jean. Lerone, Arnold, Evloev are all decision machines that can't finish a sandwich. On paper Diego is a tougher fight for Volk with his size, finishing, power and great BJJ than any of those guys and he won 49-46.