I Hope The UFC Does Not Go Through With This Planned Ilia-Volk Rematch

Gabe
Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2015
- Messages
- 12,414
- Reaction score
- 6,303
I know we all love and respect Volk but this is pointless and everyone knows it. Even Ilia has recently stated he likes the sound of a Lopes fight. Hopefully the reason they have not announced this fight is because Ilia is looking elsewhere. Lopes fight is way more JT referring right now as is an Evloev fight. The other can fight Volk for number one contender. It’s just not worth it to do this. I get it, Volk did them some favors, but if he truly still believes he is the best then he should have no problem taking another fight.