I Hope The UFC Does Not Go Through With This Planned Ilia-Volk Rematch

I know we all love and respect Volk but this is pointless and everyone knows it. Even Ilia has recently stated he likes the sound of a Lopes fight. Hopefully the reason they have not announced this fight is because Ilia is looking elsewhere. Lopes fight is way more JT referring right now as is an Evloev fight. The other can fight Volk for number one contender. It’s just not worth it to do this. I get it, Volk did them some favors, but if he truly still believes he is the best then he should have no problem taking another fight.
 
Kinda stupid to pass up on the young bucks for Volk who is on a three fight losing streak...
 
Absolutely zero interest in a rematch. Volk got flatlined and there’s two worthy contenders in Movsar and Diego.
 
The current UFC is more interested in the money in rematches and milking aging stars dry than moving the division along and building new stars
 
It's the right move.

Volk took the fight very quickly after getting KOed in a weight class higher.

Volk has only lost that 1 fight at 145 and proved to be head and shoulders above everyone else.

It's funny to me that people on here don't want to count a fighters wins at higher weight classes but are quick to count the losses at higher weight classes against them
 
Volk is washed

It's just to shine the new guy

It's pro wrestling 101 booking
 
I agree. Volk should take some more time off to recover from multiple concussions in a short amont of time. But he probably thinks, rightfully, he doesn't have much time left in the fight game...or at least that's how I hope he thinks.
 
Typical casual sherbro thought process lol
It's 100% the case, if you think Volk has anything for this you're delusional. He had his brain slot machined in back to back fights, hes 36 years old, and he didnt look good in either fight. If he was younger and not coming off of being flatlined he would have some form of argument. Lighter weights are very rarely forgiving to older fighters.
 
It's 100% the case, if you think Volk has anything for this you're delusional. He had his brain slot machined in back to back fights, hes 36 years old, and he didnt look good in either fight.
Ah yes. Ignore short notice fight of a couple of weeks and a quick turn around after... none of that matters at all. Training, prep, injuries mean nothing at all
 
Ah yes. Ignore short notice fight of a couple of weeks and a quick turn around after... none of that matters at all. Training, prep, injuries mean nothing at all
I didt know it took extra weeks to make sure his brain didnt get shut off.

He's 36, he's not going to prep any differently, he knows how hes gonna fight. If it went late, maybe, but the reality is he got wrecked by a younger and better fighter.
 
